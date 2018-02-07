Darrel Smith: Why do Evangelicals support President Trump?

Many question why Evangelicals have so overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump. Some people honestly wonder why, while others ask this question in an accusatory manner that seems both offensive and demeaning. Few of us appreciate being castigated about what we believe or how we vote. The next group of columns will explain some of the reasons Evangelicals support Trump.

In some respects Evangelicals are part of a much larger group of citizens in America and around the world who are questioning our elites. These elites have essentially conducted a coup that has taken over the America that I grew up loving. The elites involved in this coup effectively control most of our major institutions. This coup doesn’t believe in Western Civilization. They support growing globalism as opposed to nationalism. They prize multicultural diversity and immigration over what they view as cultural chauvinistic unity. They don’t believe in Biblical Christianity or the written Constitution. They think political correctness is more important than somebody’s perception of truth. They focus on evolutionary social progress verses traditional values. They rejoice when the traditional family is challenged and encourage socialistic solutions instead of freedom and free enterprise. Seldom are these differences spoken about clearly and honestly. What is clear is the almost unending institutional attacks on the foundations of America and the scope of the changes that have taken place in our society.

Millions are not happy with these elites and changes. Simon Sinek says we are so fed up with our self-serving politicians that the vote for Trump was more a vote against them than for him.

There is a book called, “Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life” that includes an internet searchable chapter called “The Intellectual Yet Idiot” (IYI) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. He says people around the world are questioning academics who have learned from other academics and have very little “skin in the game.” He thinks people should act according to their best interests and he knows their interests, particularly if they are “red necks” or English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit.”

Evangelicals are a part of a much broader movement that is challenging the elite coup that has taken over America. Many think that these elites have been very effective at empowering and enriching themselves while restricting and impoverishing the rest of us. The election of President Trump is perhaps the most impressive demonstration of the power of this resistance movement.