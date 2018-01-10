Darrell Smith: Social media sways how we think

Social media and the Internet are becoming critical sources of information affecting our lives and impacting our ideas and politics. In an article called “The New Censorship” Robert Epstein says, “Google Inc. isn’t just the world’s biggest purveyor of information; it is also the world’s biggest censor.

“The company maintains at least nine different blacklists that impact our lives, generally without input or authority from any outside advisory group, industry association or government agency.” Visit his article to understand Google censorship. Google is just one of many social media sites that impact us.

In an article called “New data shows just how liberal Silicon Valley donors are” Jon Ward says Twitter employees have given 10 percent of their contributions to liberal candidates. Apple and Google gave 90 percent, Yahoo, LinkedIn, Amazon and Facebook gave 85 percent to liberal candidates. The contributions of two associated universities–Berkeley (97 percent) and Stanford (91 percent)–also went to liberal candidates. Ward says, “Based on their rankings…most liberal to least liberal [Silicon] [V]alley…institutions went in this order: UC Berkeley, Twitter, Apple, Google, Stanford, Amazon, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Yahoo, eBay, Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Cisco, HP, Oracle, Intel and venture capital firms.” Does their leftist bias affect how they function?

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) thinks so as Michael F. Haverluck shares at: “Censoring Christians: Google and Facebook and Twitter, oh my.” NRB is responding to conservative and Christian censorship by launching an Internet Freedom Watch initiative and the “InternetFreedomWatch.org” website. NRB President Jerry A. Johnson says “his organization was founded back in 1944 to fight corporate censorship of evangelical radio ministries. He has said, “[NRB is focusing on] those who desire to expunge opposing viewpoints from the marketplace of ideas by recklessly using nebulous terms like ‘hate speech.’” Johnson is calling for Congressional hearings about internet censorship.

“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pointed out the hypocrisy of Twitter and other tech giants last week for pushing for free and open Internet while blocking Christian speech. He said, [Twitter appears to have a] double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users’ accounts–as opposed to those of liberal users.” Often in America, attacks against traditional American values are considered critical, progressive and edgy but attacks against alternative choices are considered politically incorrect, hateful and bigoted, and are censored.

Social media enhances leftist ideas while it muzzles and buries Christian/conservative ideas. They are dishonest about their integrity, objectivity and fairness.