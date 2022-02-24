David Banik loved nice cars, gentle rainfalls and beautiful fields

Funeral services for David Banik, 72, of Mobridge, were held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Family Worship Center in Mobridge.

Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

David passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

David L. Banik was born on Feb. 23, 1949, in Mobridge, to Harry and Hilda (Olson) Banik. He attended Mobridge elementary and high school where he excelled in basketball.

As a teenager, he was known as “Dangerous Dave” when he was at bat on home plate for the Little League baseball team. He liked family picnics at his Uncle Joe’s farm as they always played baseball. Every time Dave got up to bat, the outfielders would back way up in an effort to catch a potential home run.

After attending Northern State College, he returned to Mobridge where he began farming with his father and brother, Harry Jr. His first car was a 1969 Mach 1 that he purchased with the help of his brother, Harry Jr. He loved nice cars, a gentle rainfall, and a beautiful wheat or corn field.

In 1977, he married Deborah Swanson, daughter of Rev. Duane and June Swanson, and they raised two wonderful sons, Robert and Benjamin. He was the proud grandfather to four grandchildren: Benson, London, Ellee and Mila (Ben and Lonee). Through the years, David would coach or just cheer on his sons and grandchildren in their sports and would drive from the farm to any small town in South Dakota to watch them play sports. His advice on any subject usually came with a lighthearted laugh and a gentle pat on the back.

He and his brother bought their first piece of land for $250. They farmed in three counties until they relocated to the McLaughlin area where they currently farmed. His sons now farm the same farmland their grandfather, uncle and father farmed. He enjoyed the farming lifestyle where love of family is only second to faith in God and friends and neighbors share one another’s joys and hardships. Although he no longer raised cattle, in the summertime you would find him baling hay in the ditches for friends who had horses or cattle to feed. Sweet corn that his family raised was some of the best. As the end of a busy harvesting day, his sons would often see him drive his grain cart to the top of a hill, and on his phone, he would marvel at the beautiful sunset and would remind his sons how proud he was of them.

Growing up, he was grateful for the Bible verses he learned at Trinity Lutheran Church. As an adult, he recognized his need to accept Christ as his Savior and humbly surrendered his heart to Christ. Many people experienced his Good Samaritan qualities when he would stop on the highway to assist someone with a flat tire or when he allowed hunters to hunt on their fields for pheasant or deer. Nobody was a stranger very long, but quickly became friends.

David is survived by his wife, Deborah; sons, Robert and Benjamin; grandchildren, Benson, London, Ellee and Mila; daughters-in-law, Lonee (Ben) and Charnel (Robert); sister, Carolyn Wesphal; brother-in-law, Wes Wesphal; brothers, Douglas, Harry Jr. “Boots,” and Greg; nieces, Michele (Bob) Almond and son, Jay, Gentry (James) Croshaw, Paige (Chris) Brown and Destiny Banik; nephews, Mike Cassidy, Mark Cassidy and Rod Cassidy; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his premie son, Jamie Matthew.

