David Rygh was man of many talents

David Anton Rygh, 69, of Sioux Falls, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2018, with his three daughters by his side, at the end of a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

David was born on Nov. 12, 1948, to Anton and Jeannette (Hagen) Rygh in Mobridge. He graduated from Selby High School in 1966. He went to college at Northern State College. While attending school he was activated into the Navy from 1971 to 1975 and during this time was involved in Navigators Ministry. After he was honorably discharged from active duty, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern in 1976.

David married Judy Frederickson on June 10, 1978, in Rapid City. During their 10 years of marriage, he became a proud father of three beautiful girls: Kjerstin, Kayla and Kelsey.

David was a man of many talents and abilities. Over the last 40 years, he worked as a distinguished real estate agent earning numerous sales awards, manager of RCC Western Store, a self-employed carpenter, and most recently while battling his illness, David enjoyed working part-time with kids for the Sioux Falls School District as a school bus monitor.

David enjoyed numerous activities outside of work, especially following his favorite sports team, the Minnesota Twins and San Diego Chargers. He also enjoyed dancing, spending time on the family farm, hunting, fishing, supporting his children and grandchildren’s activities, and most importantly spending time with friends and family.

During his years attending church, he enjoyed singing in the choir and loved growing his faith. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

He was known for his great sense of humor, infectious smile, kind heart and generous spirit.

Grateful for having shared his life are daughters, Kjerstin (Tim) Purinton, Kayla (Todd) Taverna and Kelsey Rygh; grandchildren, Jude, Adalyn and Luke; siblings, Louise (David) Paurus, and John (Susan) Rygh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Jeannette Rygh and Judy Rygh.

Funeral services were held on July 6, 2018, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Burial was in Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.