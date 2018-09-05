Dawson tackles the challenges of technology

The new technology coordinator for Mobridge-Pollock High School, Dan Dawson, has a job that is ever-changing as new technology is integrated into the district.

He took over the job from longtime coordinator Brian Helm, who retired from that position in June. After working with Brian for a while, Dan found it easy to fit into his new job.

“I really like it here,” he said. “The staff has been amazing and everyone has been so welcoming.”

He is originally from Dalton, Minn., a town of about 300 people, but went to school in Ashby and Fergus. While at Ashby, he played football, but when he transferred to Fergus, he decided football wasn’t for him. After graduation from Fergus in 2003, he attended Rasmussen College in Fargo, N.D., where he earned his degree in information systems management.

He met his wife Kristen, who is a swine technician, while working as a maintenance man at Medora, N.D., where she worked in the riding stables. They have been married nine years and have a daughter, Brooklyn, who is in third grade.

The family lives north of Mobridge along 1804, on a farm. They have three dogs, a golden retriever named Windsor, a springer spaniel named Dexter and a blue healer named Spur. Windsor and Dexter are Dan’s hunting dogs and Spur is Kristen’s farm dog. The family also has a barn cat and three horses and chickens.

Dan enjoys the hunting and fishing opportunities in the area, with his favorites being walleye fishing and hunting pheasants.

He said he likes his walley breaded and pan-fried but also smokes walleye over fruitwood chips. He uses Dragon’s Breath, a spice mix that contains lemon pepper, garlic powder, season salt, chipotle pepper and white pepper (See recipe below).

Although he doesn’t have a garden, Dan said it is something that he wants to have again.

“I haven’t grown a garden in a few years. I always say I am going to again but then I get busy and it doesn’t happen,” he said. “But I hope to next year.”

Dan said his favorite meal is the enchiladas his wife makes.

“They are delicious,” he said.

Dan said his wife does most of the cooking, but he has a few things he likes to do, including grilling. He said he never formally learned to cook, but just start throwing things together. Sometimes it works and other times, not so much.

“I remember once making pancakes on a countertop stove and had removed them too soon,” he said. “They were so bad the dog wouldn’t touch them.”

Dan said the major task he is tackling this school year is updating the technology in the school district and looks forward to any challenges in the future.

Dan Daws0n’s Recipes

Baked Nachos

Bag of round tortilla chips

1 lb hamburger

2 cups of shredded cheese

1 green pepper

Part of an onion

Jalapeños

Lay out chips on a cookie sheet. Brown the hamburger with taco seasoning and add pepper, onion, and jalapenos to the skillet. Spread over the chips and cover with 2 cups of cheese. Bake at 350 until the cheese is melted. Garnish with diced tomatoes and serve with a side of salsa.

Smoked Walleye

Walleye fillets

Salt and pepper

Dragon’s Breath seasoning

Applewood chips

Cover the walleye with Dragon’s Breath seasoning. Warm smoker and wait for it to get to 225 degrees. Add the seasoned walleye fillets to the smoker and check them every 45 minutes until they flake apart with a fork in the middle of the fillet.

Crock-Pot Pizza

1 package wide egg noodles

1 1/2 lb ground pork

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 jar spaghetti sauce

1 jar sliced mushrooms, drained

1 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

1 3.5-oz. package sliced pepperoni

6 cups shredded mozzarella/cheddar cheese

Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain. In a large skillet, cook ground pork and onion. Drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, and Italian seasoning.

Coat 5-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Spread 1/3 of the meat sauce. Cover with 1/3 of the noodles and pepperoni. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the cheese and repeat layers twice. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours.

Crunchy Fudge Sandwiches

1 package butterscotch chips

8 cups Rice Krispies

1 package chocolate chips

4 Tbsp. margarine

1 cup peanut butter

2 tsp water

1 cup powdered sugar

Melt butterscotch chips and peanut butter. Add Rice Krispies. Mix well. Press half of mixture into a greased 9 x 13 pan and chill. Set the rest aside. Melt chocolate chips, water, powdered sugar and margarine. Spread over chilled mixture. Top with reserved Rice Krispies mixture. Chill.