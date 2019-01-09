DCI assists with death investigation

An unattended death in Mobridge that may have occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

According to Mobridge Chief of Police Shawn Madison, a woman was found deceased near her home at Oahe Estates early Tuesday morning.

Madison said he felt it was important to ensure the death was accidental and requested assistance from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

“We wanted to ensure that all evidence was processed thoroughly to rule out anything other than this was an accidental death,” said Madison.

Madison said DCI was assisted in the investigation by the MPD and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

A complete report on that DCI investigation will be released by the Tim Bormann, chief of staff at the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in the near future.

The Tribune will post that information on our website at www.mobridgetribune.com and on our Facebook page as soon as it is released.

– Katie Zerr –