Dean Bailey served in Navy during WWII

Dean Bailey, 91, of Lighthouse, Fla., passed away on Aug. 16, 2018.

Dean was born on Aug. 19,1926, in Mobridge, to Stephen and Mary Bailey and had seven brothers and sisters.

After graduating high school, Dean served in the United States Navy during WWII aboard the USS Gardiner’s Bay in the Pacific Theatre.

After the war, Dean graduated from the University of South Dakota where he met his future wife, Carol, and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Following graduation, Dean worked alongside his father-in-law in the automobile business.

Dean and Carol moved to South Florida in 1960 where he worked in real estate, real estate development and eventually became an automobile dealer in Pompano Beach.

In addition to being an avid golfer, Dean was active serving on the boards of many organizations (Navy League, Martha Moore Foundation, Glendale Federal Savings and Loan, etc.) and was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Dean is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Carol, and granddaughter, Jennifer Bailey.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Barbara) and Thomas (Nanci); and daughters, Jean, Terri and Mary Kay; grandchildren, Melissa, Quinn (Kelly), Leigh Anne, Chris, Dianne (Tim), Mark, Megan, Jake, Bailey and Shannon; step-grandchildren, Matt (Amy), Karen (Steve), and Julie (Keith); great-grandchildren, Anthony, Joey, Connor and Luke; brothers, Steve (Beverly) and Pat (Maria); sister-in-law, Patricia; and many nieces and nephews.