Debbie Ritter had many gifts

Debra Marie Ritter, 63, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, N.D., with family by her side.

She was born to Donald and Lois (Brandner) Seiler on Oct. 31, 1953. She was raised in Herreid and graduated from Herreid High School in 1972.

In July of 1973, she married Jerry Heisler. Together, they had three children: Jason, Jesse and Lonna. They made their home a half mile west of Mound City and farmed. Debbie, being the go-getter she was, also worked part-time for Campbell County, mowing ditches in the fall.

In March of 1999, she married Randy Ritter. They enjoyed 18 years of marriage and successfully ran their trucking business for many years. They were partners to the end. Originally, they made their home in Aberdeen before moving to Sioux Falls to be closer to family. In October of 2011, they moved to Mound City. She worked at Grand River Casino in Mobridge until her health forced her into retirement.

Debbie was a kind and compassionate person. It was her privilege to help care for her brother, Gary, as he fought and lost his battle to brain cancer. One of her many gifts was to care for people. She did it well and her family greatly benefitted from it.

Debbie was a servant. She was vibrant and beautiful. She had an unending energy to cook, clean, garden, and do all the things necessary to maintain a well-run household. Her cooking skills were unmatched and will be missed by all.

Debbie loved family and friends. Her outgoing personality was contagious. Her laugh is and will forever be imprinted in the memories of each person’s life she touched.

Her adoration was for her grandchildren. They held her heart. She could always be found cooking their favorite dishes and playing alongside them on the floor. They treasured card games with Grandma, something that brought them all joy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Randy Ritter of Mound City; her children and their families, Jason (Sarah Gran) Heisler; son, Jesse (Shelly) Heisler and children Benjamin, Noah, Levi, Annie and Emma of Pierre; and daughter, Lonna Heisler of Des Moines, Iowa. Also mourning her death are her mother, Lois Seiler of Herreid; sister, Julie (Tom) Trigg of Sturgis, brother, Sherman Seiler of Aberdeen; stepdaughter, Tammie (Fred) Fischer and children Brandi Ritter, Krysten, Taryn and Tori Fischer of Mobridge; mother-in-law, Marlene (Benny Schell) Ritter of Mobridge; sisters-in-law, Sharon Seiler of Avon, Minn., and Cindy (Dennis) Moser of Pollock; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Donald; brothers, Gary and Willie; father-in-law, Herbert Ritter; and step-grandchild, Little Freddie Fischer Jr. (7 months).