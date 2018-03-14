Declining MPSD student numbers cause concern

The Mobridge-Pollock School Board discussed the possible changes that could be necessary for them to make in the near future in order to deal with declining enrollment numbers.

Mobridge-Pollock Superintendent Tim Frederick told the board that the steadily declining numbers will make it necessary to make changes in staff and or curriculum to meet the standards of the state aid funding formula.

Because the number of students has declined steadily in the past three years, the district has to be conscious of several factors to meet new requirements of the 2016 teacher compensation package.

The district’s general fund cash balance in any state fiscal year can’t be more than 30 percent for a school district with fall enrollment of more than 200 students but less than 600. The purpose of the cash balance provisions is to discourage school districts from stockpiling money that comes from taxpayers.

The district was forced to spend down that cash balance, but now because of the declining student numbers, the state aid to the district will also drop. This could put the district in a financial dilemma in the near future. He said if the student numbers had stayed steady this past three years, the district would be just fine financially.

“We have no classes numbers in the high fifties and none in the sixties,” Frederick told the board. “With the declining student numbers we could lose $183,000 in state aid.”

The district must also pay attention to the student/teacher ratio, another factor in the state aid formula. With segments of the elementary school dropping below the need for three sections with the smaller class sizes, a need for staff reduction could be possible.

He told the board there were 47 student movements this year in the district. There were seven students lost in one month.

Frederick also told the board they have to keep in mind they need to keep teachers salaries at a competitive level in order to keep good instructors and to attract new teachers.

“On the east side of the river we are more than competitive,” he said. “West River is another story.”

Frederick told the board the administration is working on cost saving methods, and will continue to do so. Shifting of teachers and not replacing retiring staff may help in this endeavor.

If the deficit numbers cannot be made up in cost savings, Frederick told the board they may need to consider taking the opt-out funds available to them.

Washington, D.C. tour

The board heard a presentation from Al Ward of World Classrooms of Aberdeen about a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., in 2020. Ward told the board his group works with about 60 schools in South Dakota with these four-day trips to Washington.

Ward said his group is unique as it hires about 30 young people from the area, including Northern State University grads, helping to keep these young people in South Dakota.

The first trip, if the board agrees, will be in 2020 and include this year’s freshmen and sophomores. This will allow the students who want to go to raise funds for the next couple of years to cover the $1,689 cost per person.

Those wishing to participate, students, parents, teachers must commit to the trip this year so plans can be made. The group will take a charter bus from Mobridge-Pollock High School to Minneapolis to board a flight to Washington. Ward said the group would stay in one of three high-quality hotels his company works with and will dine in finer eateries.

The group will tour the Capitol, meet with South Dakota Congressional delegation and will also tour Mount Vernon, during the four-day, three-night trip.

He explained the safety measures the company takes to insure the students don’t leave the hotel after the set curfew.

He said he expects 30 to 45 students to want to participate in the trip.

Renovation project

Frederick also discussed the timeline for the Freeman Davis and middle school renovation projects.

He told the board the contractors are confident the timeline they have set is workable and that the only hang up right now is a painting a contract, which has not yet been submitted.

If that contract comes through, the work can stay on schedule and would be completed in time for the opening of school in August 2018.

– Katie Zerr –