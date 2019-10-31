Defending B champs stop Lady Tigers 3-0

Class B’s sixth-ranked Warner Monarchs defeated the Lady Tigers 3-0 in Warner on Thursday.

Warner led for most of night, winning 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.

“Warner played really good volleyball,” said coach Rose Henderson. “We just played well at times. We didn’t serve aggressive enough, and on the flipside, they served super aggressive.”

Channing Wientjes led a balanced Lady Tiger offense with five kills on 14 for 14 hitting. Megan Zahn went nine for 10 with five kills. Ellie Fried added three kills. Emma Keller dished for an assist on 12 of the team’s 17 kills. Emily Wientjes led the defense in the back row with 17 digs, while Landyn Henderson led at the net with three blocks. Warner was strong on serve/receive so the Lady Tigers had just two aces. Zahn had one and Keller the other.

The defending Class B champions racked up 38 kills and 17 aces. Jennifer Aman led the hitting with 11 kills. Danille Seymour added nine kills. Ava Nilsson handled the setting with 29 assists. Halli Jark led all servers with six aces.

The Lady Tigers host Stanley County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Region 6A Volleyball Tournament.

Henderson said that despite the Lady Tigers losing their last two matches (Linton/HMB and Warner), the quality of play they faced has the team ready for the postseason.

“With each game we’ve had at the end of the season, we improved steadily,” said Henderson. “We’ve seen a lot of really good teams and that should help us in the postseason.”

After dropping the regular season finale, the Lady Tigers finish the season with a 15-15 record. They are the three seed in Region 6A. Stanley County is the sixth seed with a 3-18 record.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Buffaloes have met once this season. Mobridge-Pollock won a 25-14, 25-14 match at the Big Dakota Conference Meet. The Lady Tigers and Lady Buffaloes are playing for the 24th time. The Lady Tigers hold an 18-5 record in the series, including a 7-1 record in the postseason.

“We just have to focus on our side of the net,” said Henderson, “and stayed focused for entire plays.”

In other first-round matches, number seven McLaughlin (6-17) is at number two Chamberlain (16-15) and number five Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (13-17) is at number four Crow Creek (15-15). Top seed in the region and the state, Miller (30-2) has a first-round bye.

Mobridge-Pollock (15-15) 18 16 18

Warner (19-9) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 47-50, 2 aces (Megan Zahn 7-7-1, Emma Keller 7-8-1); Setting 49-51, 13 assists (Keller 41-43-12); Hitting 65-74, 17 kills (Channing Wientjes 14-14-5, Zahn 9-10-5, Ellie Fried 17-21-3); Blocks 5 (Landyn Henderson 3); Digs (Emily Wientjes 17, Regan Stoick 6, Keller 5).

Warner: Serving 62-74, 17 aces (Halli Jark 13-15-6); Setting 100-101, 37 assists (Ava Nilsson 80-81-29); Hitting 38 kills (Jennifer Aman 24-25-11, Danille Seymour 26-31-9, Kami Anderson 15-17-8); Digs 47 (Lauran Marason 11, Nilsson 10).