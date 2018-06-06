Denny Palmer tourney hits Lake Oahe with new two-day format

The anglers and fans of the Dennis Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic will see some changes for the eighth annual running of the event.

The first change is the growth from a one-day to a two-day tournament. That has also upped the ante for the entry fee. In previous tournaments, the entry fee was $150 for one day of fishing. This year’s entry fee is $250 per two- or three-man team ($275 for new teams entering late).

Another change is the weigh-ins, which will be at Scherr-Howe Event Center. Last year’s tourney held weigh-ins at Indian Creek and awards at Scherr-Howe.

There is one more change, and this is a big one. Last year the anglers competed for around $9,000 in cash and prizes. This year the full bounty has vaulted up to $25,000 in cash and prizes.

The rules meeting is Thursday at Scherr-Howe with social hour, calcutta and raffle tables starting at 6 p.m. The rules meeting starts at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Anglers will launch at 7:45 a.m. from Indian Creek on Friday and Saturday. Weigh-ins start at 3:30 p.m. both days from the new downtown location. Results and awards are at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The top 25 places will earn entry into the Northern Oahe Series.

The tourney is also awarding five guaranteed spots in the 17th annual Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament, set for January 2019.

The Mobridge Area Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 605-845-2500.