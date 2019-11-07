Denny Zabel took family and friends along for the ride

Funeral services for Denny Zabel, 77, of Selby, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby.

Burial will be at Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Dennis Loel Zabel was born on Nov. 3, 1941, to Walt and Lorine (Miller) Zabel and grew up on a farm southwest of Selby before moving to town in 1952. He started working at his parents’ implement dealership as a teenager, later taking over and running the business until 1992.

He and Karol Bieber of Mobridge were married in 1962 and spent 57 years together filled with adventure, love and laughter. They had two boys, Mark and Matt, and seven grandkids.

Denny lived an exceptionally full life and took his family and friends along for the ride. He loved being an outdoorsman, a farmer, an athlete, a coach, a scoutmaster, a fireman, and a friend. He was happiest when fishing for walleyes, hunting pheasants or playing cards with his friends and family.

Denny was always a particular favorite of his grandkids. He and his green Pierre Governors hat were a fixture at every baseball, basketball and football game played by his older grandsons Peyton, Grey and Jett. His four younger grandkids would squeal with excitement and laughter any time grandpa Denny was around. His horsey rides, living room wrestling matches and card tricks were legendary among his kids and grandkids.

He was a true one of a kind and everyone who knew him had their favorite “Denny” story. He walked fast, was a loyal friend and loved his family hard. He threw a mean fastball, could dance his wife off her feet and unleashed a small tornado of a golf swing. When his friends were slowing down as they approached 70, Denny was playing tennis and water skiing.

Denny died on Nov. 2, 2019, one day short of his 78th birthday. He had just spent what for him was the first day doing what he loved the most- spending time on his farm with his son and grandson, combining his crops and watching deer run and pheasants fly.

He is survived by his wife, Karol; his sons, Mark (Tanna) of Pierre and Matt (Ianthe) of Edina, Minn.; his seven grandchildren, Peyton, Gray, Jett, Jack, Mae, Eddie and Jane; and his sister, Diane (Ron) Stroh of Selby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Lorine, and his sister, Judy.