Dick Leonard developed a love for photography

Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Leonard, 91, of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation starts at 5:30 p.m. at Parish Hall with a liturgical wake service at 7:30 p.m., at the church on Friday.

Richard passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital, surrounded by family.

Richard “Dick” William Leonard was born on Nov. 28, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Albert Dewey and Claire Rose (Arsenault) Leonard. He was raised there and graduated from Washburn High School, class of 1945. In his team years, Dick was very athletic and excelled at competitive ice skating on the lakes in the Twin Cities.

While attending the University of Minnesota, Dick was drafted into the Navy, serving as a key punch operator at Great Lakes, Ill., for two years. He returned to the university to study engineering. During that time, he developed a passion of photography and opened a small studio.

One day he was hired by a young lady from Mobridge to photograph her wedding, which was being held in the Twin Cities. The bride informed him that Mobridge needed a photographer as the previous photographer had recently passed away. That sounded adventurous to Dick, so in April of 1950, he traveled by train to Mobridge and opened Leonard Studio next to the Mobridge Auditorium on Main Street.

On Oct. 10, 1950, while photographing the wedding of Jack and Clara Perman in Timber Lake, Dick met Loretta Schweitzer, a bridesmaid and first cousin to Clara. Following an eight-month courtship, the couple married on June 11, 1951, in Berlin, N.D., where Loretta had been raised. They returned to Mobridge where they raised their family and built their business. To this union nine children were born: Bill, Mary (born prematurely, living only 36 hours, following Loretta having contracted polio), Susan, Theresa, Cindy, Patty, Jerry, Rick and Tom.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating on Lake Oahe with his family. He shared his love of hunting with his sons and taught all of his children how to water ski. He also gave them a love for ice skating. He truly loved his family.

Dick was active in many organizations in Mobridge, such as Couples Dance Club, Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. He was a charter member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He also served as president of the State of South Dakota Photographer’s Association, and you’ll have to ask his family about the German schnapps Dick made and served, a talent he learned from his father-in-law.

Dick loved his Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for more than 69 years. He participated as lector, eucharistic minister, choir member, rosary leader, greeter, and served on the parish council.

Dick was a fourth-degree knight and served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus for one year. He was awarded, along with his wife, the honor of being KC Family of the Year for the state in 2003.

Dick was also a defender of the unborn, participating in Right to Life causes.

Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta; four sons, Bill (Marie), Jerry, Rick (Jackie), and Tom (Pam); four daughters, Susan (Steve) Schatz, Theresa (Steve) Schneider, Cindy (Monty) Miller, and Patty (Guy) Kraft; 24 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; one sister, Catherine Hartman of Minneapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Jerry; sister, Mary Claire; infant daughter, Mary; and grandson, Joshua Leonard.