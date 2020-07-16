‘Doc’ Pringle services Friday in Mobridge

The funeral for Dr. Ronald Pringle, “Doc,” will be held at Kesling Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at Avantara Care Center in Rapid City, at the age of 87.

Ronald Clarence Pringle was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to William and Ruth (Grimstad) Pringle. When he was 2, his family moved to the Northwoods Beach area just outside of Hayward, Wisconsin. He spent his youth playing football and baseball and swimming at nearby Grindstone Lake. It was this area that he referred to as “home” for his entire life.

He graduated from Hayward High School in 1950. Then he moved to the Chicago area, where he lived and worked for several years before returning to Hayward. On July 1, 1962, he married Elaine (Erickson) Lake, a young widow with four small children. He worked in law enforcement for a few years before enrolling in Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. The family moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, while Ronald attended school and worked full time. He completed his degree in three years and graduated as president of his senior class.

In 1969, the family moved to Mobridge, where he established the Mobridge Chiropractic Office. He took care of patients within a 100 mile radius of Mobridge for about 35 years. While working there, he was also active in the community. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the local ham radio operators. For several years, he was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He served on many committees, including the church council, where he also served as president. He was a charter member of Sacred Word Lutheran Church, which started in 2008 in the Pringle’s backyard. He helped make the main cross that now hangs in the sanctuary.

During his free time he enjoyed napping, fishing, camping with friends, playing cards and other games, and watching his favorite teams on TV, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He was quite good at woodworking and was especially proud of the two decks that he built on the front and back of the house. He loved being around lots of people, where he could tell his jokes. But he was happiest when he had all of his family close to him. He continued to make several trips every year back to Hayward, Wisconsin, to visit his widowed mother until she passed away in 2011.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine; his children: Ruth (Mitch) Butler, Cody, Wyoming; Rodney (Donna), Hayward, Wisconsin; Jack, Mobridge; Lynne (Douglas) Schmoll, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; Bill, Mandan, North Dakota; and Kathy (“Kat”) Talamantes, Mobridge; grandchildren: Tina (Michael) Lajko, Cody, Wyoming; Chad (Celine) Venjohn, and Joshua (Alicia) Venjohn, of Mesa, Arizona; Shannon (Jordan) DeBord, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Karissa (Dustin) Swanson, Moorhead, Minnesota; Ryan (Maya) Schmoll, Fargo, North Dakota; Christin Hogan, DeSmit, South Dakota; Bridgett Povick, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Samantha Povick, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Mike (Missy) Butler, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Joe (Shannon) Butler, Bemidji, Minnesota; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Errol, Hayward, Wisconsin; two nephews and two nieces; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Venjohn; his parents; a sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Pringle; and several aunts and uncles.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge.