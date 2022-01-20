‘Doc’ Salem was Mobridge veterinarian

Funeral services for Dr. Philip “Doc” Salem, 98, were held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Family Worship Center with Pastor Paul Hathaway officiating.

Burial was at Glenham Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Dr. Philip Michael Salem of Selby and formerly of Glenham and Mobridge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Philip was born on Aug. 6, 1923, in Harding County (about 20 miles north of Belle Fourche) to Mike Salem and Clara Louise (Heebner) Salem. He grew up working his father’s farm and tending sheep before joining the armed forces in 1944, serving in France and Germany during WWII. After leaving the Army, he attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish and then South Dakota State University in Brookings. Upon his graduation, he taught agriculture in Tyndall.

On Jan. 1, 1954, he married the love of his life, DorisMae Coles Salem, in Timber Lake.

Philip graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine in 1961. While attending the university, he worked as a carpenter and took on odd jobs. Upon graduation, he took a position as a veterinarian for the state of Idaho. He then moved his family back to Minnesota and finally to Mobridge in 1963 where he raised his three children and established Salem Veterinary Clinic with his wife and partner, DorisMae.

He extended credit to all and if someone could not pay, he quietly wrote the bill off. If someone came back years later to settle their bill, he told them to donate the money to their church.

He semi-retired from veterinary medicine by purchasing and working a piece of land outside Glenham, raising Simmental cattle and a few beefalos. He was a kind and generous man who always enjoyed growing a huge garden, fishing, singing hymns, Bible study and spending time with family and friends.

Philip is survived by his three children, Roger Salem of Glenham, Ellen Salem of Denver, Colorado, and Karen Salem and her husband, Andrew Kaczrowski, of Alexandria, Minnesota; and his brother, Stephen Salem, and wife, Hilda, of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, DorisMae; his siblings, Dr. Harold Salem, Dr. Calvin Salem, and Mary Louise Freed; and his parents, Mike and Clara Salem. He is also preceded by and leaves behind a multitude of friends and relatives across the country and around the world.

Memorials can be made to Christian Worship Hour of Aberdeen or the charity of your choice. Doc believed that there were many worthy causes.

