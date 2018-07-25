Doing memories column stirs recipe memories

As I do the memories column for the Tribune each week, I run across interesting and delicious looking recipes. Most of them are in old Cook of the Week columns, but this first one was a winner at the 4-H Walworth County fruit pie contest in 1968. It’s a peach pie made by Miss Karen Henderson of Selby. Her pie crust is as follows:

Pie Crust

2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup vegetable shortening cut with pastry blender

1 egg beaten

1 Tbsp vinegar

3 Tbsp. cold water

Mix liquids and add to dry ingredients. Shape and roll. Makes two nine-inch single crusts or one nine-inch double crust.

Streusel Peach Filling

3 to 4 cups diced peaches, canned or fresh

3/4 to 1 cup sugar depending on sweetness of the peaches

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup cream

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp nutmeg

pinch of salt

Combine all and pour over peaches. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and add topping.

Streusel Topping

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

Mix with blender to a crumb mixture and bake an additional 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

Being old and lazy I would probably use pre made crusts, but I love peaches so I’d like to give this a try when the Colorado peaches come in.

Our next Memories recipe is from the July 6, 1978, Cook of the Week, Joyce McClellan.

Joyce is a true native of Mobridge. She was born and raised in Mobridge and after her husband Herb finished dental school they moved back to the Bridge City and have lived here ever since. She is still cooking, active in Trinity Lutheran Church and is now entertaining great-grandchildren. This salad looked easy, cool and refreshing.

Twin Cheese Pear Salad

1 pkg. Lemon Jell-O

1/2 cup boiling water

1 cup liquid from canned pear halves

Dissolve Jell-O in hot water, add pear liquid and chill. When partially set add:

1 cup creamed cottage cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup (1 lb. 1 oz. can) pear halves, diced

1/2 cup whipping cream, whipped

Mold as desired and chill.

Again as Miss Lazy Cook I’d probably try Cool Whip instead of real whipped cream, but it sounds good.

Hazel Bartels was known all over Mobridge as the hard working waitress/cook at the Sereno Café. She eventually bought the Sereno and ruled with an iron hand, and did some of the best cooking in town. She was the June 15, 1978, Cook of the Week. Here are her recipes:

Warm Chicken Salad

2 cups chicken (cooked and diced in small cubes)

2 cups diced celery

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, cut up or grated

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/2 tsp salt

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour into 9×13 baking dish. Bake 12 to 15 minutes in 375-degree oven, just to warm and melt cheese, but not enough to cook celery.

Southern Drop Cookies

1 cup sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs (add last)

2 cups flour

Mix and drop by spoonful on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned.