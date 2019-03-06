Dolly Fleming passed on her love for horses

Memorial services for Dolly Fleming, 77, of Valentine, Neb., and formerly of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Dolly, the fifth of five daughters, was born on Jan. 23, 1941, at the home of Arthur and Julia (Donner) Dearborn in Isabel. Her sisters, Mildred, Betty, Ethel and Fern were sent to watch a game. When they returned, there, all wrapped up, laying on the McCaskill sewing machine, was their sweet little sister.

Dolly grew up and attended school in Isabel until the family moved to Mobridge. She finished her schooling in Mobridge.

Dolly met Joe Fleming at a dance in Scenic. They married and to this union two daughters and a son were born. Dolly was a ranch wife and mother for many years, until she and the kids moved to Mobridge. She worked for many years at the Gibson’s store and then Mobridge Food Center.

Dolly’s love for horses and rodeo was passed on to her children. She never missed a horse show, 4-H or high school rodeo. All their many awards were due to her hard work, love and support. She also really loved to dance. She taught her children and many of their friends to dance. But her true passion was crocheting (literally). If you saw something in one of her many, many pattern books and commented that you like it, there was a good chance that a week later she had made it for you.

Dolly met Bob Weiszhaar through a mutual friend. They clicked and the two of them spent many happy years together.

Dolly entered Golden Living Center in 2004. She resided there until the summer of 2018. She then moved to Pine View Good Samaritan Center in Valentine to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Dolly passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, at Pine View Good Samaritan Center.

She is survived by her children, Jackie (Wayne) Hollenbeck of Rose, Neb., Larry Fleming of Hudson, Colo., and Lori Witte and fiancé Roby Clay of Valentine; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Jessie (Loncey), Ryan, KayCee (Rob) and Jade; one great-granddaughter, Hadleigh; and two sisters, Stella (Betty) Lindskov of Mobridge, and Fern Goetz of Selby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mildred Donbraska and Ethel Clifton; and significant other, Bob Weiszhaar.