Donald Pfaff passes in Washington

Donald Courtland Pfaff Sr., 87, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Theodore E. Pfaff and Eva Mae Starkey Pfaff on Jan. 26, 1934.

Donald graduated from Mobridge High School in May 1954.

He married Gladys Hochhalter on Sept. 12, 1956. Soon after, he joined the United States Army on Nov. 8, 1956, getting stationed in Chicago, Illinois, where he worked in Battery B 485 Missile Battalion Division until January 1960.

After his time in the service, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and became employed by Old Republic Life Insurance Company in date processing. In 1965, he moved the family to Kent, Washington, where he got a job with Boeing and worked for them until April 1993 when he retired.

Over the years, he and his wife, Sharon, shared many travels throughout the United States, including Alaska, in their motorhome before residing in Arizona for several years until returning to Washington in 2005.

Donald is survived by his son, Donald C. Pfaff Jr.; his sister, Winona Eaton; lifelong friend, Gladys Pfaff; brothers, Theodore and Eugene Pfaff; as well as six nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore E. Pfaff; mother, Evan Mae Pfaff; wife, Sharon Ann Pfaff; brother, Charles R. Pfaff; and granddaughter, Natasha Leana Pfaff.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent, Washington, 98042.

