Donald Schott was well known for his work ethic

Funeral services for Donald Schott, 88, of Timber Lake, were held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Family Worship Center in Mobridge.

Burial was at Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Donald passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home in Timber Lake.

Donald R. Schott was born on Feb. 3, 1935, to Lydia (Moser) and Jacob Schott. He attended grade school in McLaughlin through the eighth grade, after which he dedicated his time as one of 10 children building his mother and father’s ranch southwest of McLaughlin.

In 1953, at the age of 18, he left McLaughlin to work as a ranch hand for Grover and Ginny Cudmore, south of Timber Lake, before joining the Army in 1954. This journey took him to Germany until 1956, serving as a company and battalion interpreter, driving jeep for his lieutenant. Donald was honorably discharged from the United States Army in April 1962.

After Germany, he wound up in the Rocky Mountains of Missoula and Kalispell, Montana, area working telephone line construction and logging. Here he met his love, Rita Eklund. They moved back to the Schott family ranch southwest of McLaughlin for a short time, then to Fargo, North Dakota, for Donald to complete welding school. A call for ranching and farming resulted in Donald and Rita raising their three children, Debbie, Dallas and Joyce, north of McLaughlin on the Broken Arrow S Ranch. He stepped away from farming and ranching in his mid 50s to work various jobs around the McLaughlin area. He also spent time welding in Oregon, Montana, and bought a restaurant in Hereford, Texas.

Donald dedicated many hours to his son Dallas’ sale barn then “slowed down,” selling his ranch house in 1998 and moving to Timber Lake where he lived until his passing on April 14.

“Don” was well known of his work ethic. Folks knew they could call on Don for anything and he would drop what he was doing to help get the job done. Even though he was a work horse, he did have a passion of the finer things in life, including a spiffy vehicle, photography, John Wayne and the cinema, playing the harmonica and accordion, and growing a large garden.

Donald was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Lydia Schott; and siblings, Reinhold, Eileen, Ruben and Russell.

Donald is survived in life by his siblings, Arnold (Bonnie) and Jim (Priscilla) of McLaughlin, Wallace (Sue) of Rapid City, and Dianne of Sturgis; his children, Debra (Jeff) McAdams of Kalispell, Montana, Dallas Schott of McLaughlin, and Joyce (Jim) Mulloy of Timber Lake; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.