Donations for new statue starting to grow

The Tiger Statue Fund led by Bingo Kindt grew since July 1 from zero to $5,357. This was helped in a great way by the class reunions held over the Fourth of July, but the social media site “You Know You’re from Mobridge” has been responsible for checks mailed in to the fund.

The Fund was set up to acquire a Tiger Mascot statue by John Lopez for the Mobridge-Pollock School. It will stand on the school grounds. Lopez has not settled on a design for the statue, but has considered the ideas of a fighting tiger and a regal tiger.

Bingo is hoping to have a contact person in each graduating class who will contact the other members of the class for contributions. The committee will take care of all the details and funding and then donate the statue to the school. The total cost of the statue will be $50,000. Donations may be sent to the Mobridge Public Art Fund, 1925 W. Grand Crossing, Mobridge SD 57601. Alumni may contact Bingo at State Farm Insurance 605-845-3603 or home 605-845-7166. All donations are tax deductible and will be credited to your class. Checks should have your class year on them.

Donations by class:

1937 – $100

1938 – $125

1955 – $100

1958 – $348

1959 – $701

1960 – $125

1961 – $50

1962 – $905

1963 – $175

1964 – $100

1968 – $25

1971 – $25

1979 – $50

1982 – $300

1983 – $25

1985 – $200

1986 – $20

1987 – $220

1989 – $125

1990 – $20

1995 – $125

1998 – $250

– Story by Fay Jackman –