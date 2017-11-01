Donna Newman cherished her family

Donna Mae Newman, 88, of Pierre, went home to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 30, 2017, at Avera Maryhouse Long Term Care (Hospice), with her family by her side.

There will be a family service at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. MDT.

Donna was born on April 11, 1929, in Gregory, to George Dewey and Nellie Mae (Jones) Usher. She married the love of her life, Ole Newman, on Sept. 24, 1949. They raised their five children in Mobridge before moving to Blunt and then retiring in Pierre, where she resided at the time of her death.

She was a member of the Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. She was also very active with Eastern Star, having the distinction of holding various prominent positions within this organization.

Donna cherished her family and loved to bake and cook for them. She was a very gifted seamstress and sewed all her husband’s and children’s clothes, including their winter coats and Ole’s dress suits. Music was a very big part in Donna’s life. She was an accomplished pianist and taught piano lessons to many students (children and adults) until she was 75 years old. She and Ole enjoyed countless hours together playing music, Donna on the piano and Ole accompanying her with one of his many instruments. She was still playing the piano only three months ago! Her other two hobbies in the last years were watching “Wheel of Fortune” and word searches.

She is survived by three sons, David (special friend Judy Weldin) of Greycliff, Mont., Stanley (Roberta) of Pierre, and Bradley (Lisa) of Bismarck, N.D.; and two daughters, Sheryl (John) Sundin of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Brenda (Edward) Kraft of Mandan, N.D. She is also survived by her sisters, DeLoris Klipp of Arizona and Belva Landis of Maryland; and one brother, Errol Usher of Texas; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four step grandchildren, 14 step great-grandchildren, and six step great-great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her parents-in-law, her brother Jerry, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and two step-grandchildren.

We will all miss her dearly until we meet up in heaven again!

Mom, to be away from the body is to be in the presence of the Lord.