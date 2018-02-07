Dora Schilling, Selby, passes away

Funeral services for Dora Schilling, 83, of Selby, were held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Selby.

Burial was in the Akaska Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Dora passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Dora Mae Kappel was born on Oct. 16, 1934, on her family’s homestead near Kenel, to Edward and Lydia (Schaffer) Kappel. She attended Mobridge Public School.

Dora married Calvin Schilling on Jan. 13, 1952. Following their marriage, they made their home in rural Akaska. Calvin and Dora ran the Akaska Bait Shop until 1967. They then moved to the Randall farm and worked there until 1979. At that time, they moved to Selby and ran Shorty’s Café. Following that, she went to work at the Selby Motel until her retirement.

Dora is survived by her children, Karen Kuhns of Huron, Vickie (Harlan) Gates of Aberdeen, Pam (Jeff Gronau) Rhodes of Whitewater, Kan., Jay (Vicki) Schilling of Rapid City, Scott (Deb Berens) Schilling of Selby, Jolene (Brad) Lappe of Rapid City and Charles (Vicki) Schilling of Mound City; daughter-in-law, Pam Schilling of Rapid City; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; two sons, Myron and Rodney; son-in-law, John Kuhns; and sister, Pearl Medley.