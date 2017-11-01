DorisMae Salem was accomplished nurse

Memorial services for DorisMae Salem, 97, of Glenham, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Mobridge with Pastor Gary Street and Pastor Harold Salem officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Glenham Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

DorisMae went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society in Selby.

DorisMae was born on March 10, 1920, in the Mobridge Railroad Hospital to Oscar Melvin and Stella Lucinda (Smelser) Coles.

DorisMae taught at several country schools in South Dakota, graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen as a registered nurse, taught nursing at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, was on the faculty at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, and obtained her Master’s Degree in nursing from Columbia University in New York.

She was instrumental in setting up nursing programs across the state and on a national level, including South Dakota State University in Brookings. DorisMae taught nursing at the University of Minnesota before settling down to raise her children and run Salem Veterinary Clinic with her husband, Philip M. Salem, DVM.

DorisMae is survived by her husband, Philip “Doc” Salem; three children, Roger Salem of Glenham, Ellen Salem of Denver, Colo., and Karen Salem and her husband Andrew Kaczrowski of Alexandria, Minn.; her sister, Phyllis Wipf of Spearfish; and brother, Bruce “Jack” Coles and his wife Mija of Temple, Texas.

DorisMae was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Stella Coles; her sister, Rosemary Wilson; and brother, Donald Coles. She was also preceded by and leaves behind a multitude of friends and relatives across the country and around the world.

She believed that all people at all times are doing the best they can at that time and under the circumstances.