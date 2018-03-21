Dorothy Manke received her diamond ring in the mail

Funeral services for Dorothy Manke, 95, of Selby will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the New Freedom Baptist Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at a later date at Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Dorothy Erbe was born May 19, 1922, to Herman and Pearl (Carter) Erbe on their farm, six miles west of Bowdle. Dorothy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Dorothy was one of six children born to Herman and Pearl, three boys and three girls. She grew up on the farm and attended Spring Lake Country School. She later attended Java High School where she lived in the dormitory and was active in declam and choir. Dorothy graduated from Java High School in 1940.

Dorothy met her future husband, Marvin (Ted) Manke, at a dance at the Selby Opera House in the late 1930s. They did not meet again for years. Ted was in the Army and Dorothy worked at a resort in California and also picked fruit in Oregon. They both returned to South Dakota, met and dated. Dorothy returned to California, but Ted meant business because one day Dorothy received a diamond ring in the mail. She returned to South Dakota and worked at the ASCS office in Selby. Ted and Dorothy were married on Feb. 20, 1943, and settled on the Manke farm with Ted’s parents for a year and a half. They moved out to Washington and eventually made their way back to Selby, where they took over the Manke farm. While Ted was out farming, Dorothy was a farm wife where she tended to the housework as well as helping Ted take care of all the farm animals. In 1949, Dorothy and Ted welcomed their first child, Betty Jean. In 1957 Mary Ann was born. Dorothy and Ted farmed until 1991. While raising two children, Dorothy was an active member in her gardening and extension clubs and also led a 4-H group.

Dorothy was talented at so many things she loved. Some of those include oil paintings, writing poems, quilt making, making birthday cakes for each grandchild’s birthday, gardening, and planting and pressing flowers. Dorothy volunteered for many years at the Selby Nursing Home, where most recently she would bring a birthday card, treat and sing “Happy Birthday” for nursing home residents. Dorothy was an active member in her church and was dedicated to her bible study groups since 1974.

Since 1998, after Ted passed, Dorothy has lived on the farm where you could find her mowing her own grass, tilling and planting her garden, canning vegetables and riding around in her golf cart. Dorothy was very independent and would rarely ask anyone for help, but when she did, her neighbors were always there for her. One of Dorothy’s proud moments was when the Manke Farm was listed as a South Dakota Century Farm sponsored by the South Dakota Farm Bureau in 2006.

Dorothy’s faith was an important part of her life. She prayed and read the bible daily. Up until the day of Dorothy’s passing, she was still able to quote many verses from the bible where she had memorized scripture.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Betty Manke of Aberdeen and Mary (Jay) Livermont of Pierre; three grandchildren, Mark (Alysia) Livermont of Sioux Falls, Kristine (Andrew) Harvey of Rapid City and Jason (Ashley) Livermont of Dakota Dunes; five great-grandchildren, Collin, Evelyn and Jacob Livermont, and Bennett and Jackson Harvey. Jason and Ashley are due to have the sixth great-grandchild on March 28. She is also survived by one sister, Margie (Erbe) Berndt of Aberdeen.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, Herman and Pearl Erbe; siblings, Velma Conroy, Leonard Erbe, Raleigh Erbe and Willard Erbe.