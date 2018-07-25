Douglas Anderson was commander of Mobridge National Guard

Douglas Anderson, 83, of rural Glenham, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen due to injuries suffered in a fall, followed by a stroke.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Norway Lutheran Church, north of Glenham.

Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Douglas Jerome Anderson was born to Martin and Nora (Brorby) Anderson on June 8, 1935, at Mobridge.

He and his brother James Martin (born on June 18, 1937) attended rural school at the Rabenberg school and graduated from Glenham High School in 1953.

In 1958, Douglas graduated from SDSU in Brookings with a degree in Industrial Arts. While in college he was active in Lutheran Students Association, sang in the Statesmen choir and participated in the First Lutheran Church choir.

He received his commission from ROTC as a 2nd Lieutenant. He first assignment was the Field Artillery Officers Basic Course and Fort Sill, Okla., where he completed the U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School. In 1963, he joined the S.D. National Guard and in 1964, graduated from Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Va. He was named commander of the Mobridge National Guard unit and continued to serve in the Guard until he retired in February 1987.

On Sept. 25, 1965, Douglas married Molly Kingery at Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, Ore. They became parents of two daughters, Beth and Barbara.

Douglas was a lifelong member of Norway Lutheran Church, where he served on several conference committees and the SD Synod Council of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. In the 1980s, he served on the Mobridge Hospital board of trustees.

Douglas farmed north of Glenham on land homesteaded by his grandfather, Peter G. Anderson, and his father, Martin. He was buried in the family plot at Norway Cemetery near his parents, Nora (1970) and Martin (1973) and brother James, whose cremains were interred in the lot on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Molly of Glenham; two daughters, Beth (Ross) Peterson of Pierre, and Barbara (Stan) Pagel of Brandon; sister-in-law, Doris Means of Yoncalla, Ore.; three granddaughters, Rachel and Emily Peterson and Lily Mae Pagel; as well as numerous cousins.