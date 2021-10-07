Doyle Schley had fondness for cars, bikes and races

Funeral services for Doyle Schley, 65, of Selby, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby.

Burial will be in Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Doyle passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Selby.

Doyle Gene Schley was born on Sept. 1, 1956, to Delbert and Esther (Helgeson) Schley in Aberdeen. He grew up on a farm near Stratford before moving with his family to Selby in 1961.

He graduated from Selby High School in 1975. While in school, he began a career working for his dad at Del’s Amoco until 1994 when he purchased the business. Doyle was a talented self-taught mechanic and took pride in his work and taking care of his customers. Doyle sold the business in 2008 and went to work for Selby Auto.

On Feb. 4, 1978, Doyle married Debra Brockel in Selby. They made their home in Selby where he since resided.

From an early age, Doyle was fond of cars, motorcycles and races. Doyle and Deb attended many races over the years. Over the last few years, Doyle attended many NASCAR races with his son, Nick, all over the country, rooting on Jimmy Johnson every chance he got. Doyle also attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for many years. Amongst some of Doyle’s hobbies were hunting, bowling and golf. In 2014, Doyle became a grandpa and added baby-sitting to his list of “fun” hobbies he enjoyed doing.

Doyle is survived by his sons, Eric (Kourtenay) of Mobridge, and Nick (Angela Grabau) of Rochester, Minnesota; grandsons, Rylee and Addison; mother, Esther Schley, of Aberdeen; sisters, Ellen (Adolph) Renner of Aberdeen, and Estelle (Vern) Meyers of Aberdeen; sister-in-law, Debbie Schley of St. Charles, Missouri; mother-in-law, Nina Brockel of Selby; and brother-in-law, Dave Brockel of Hoven.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deb, on Oct. 22, 2020; father, Delbert; brothers, Dean and Danny; and father-in-law, Donald Brockel.

