Dr. Herb McClellan had long career as dentist, civil servant

Funeral services for Dr. Herbert “Herb” McClellan, 87, of Mobridge, were held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment took place at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Herb passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Dr. Herbert F. McClellan, Jr., was born on March 1, 1935, to Herbert and Marjorie (Hodson) McClellan in Faith. After graduating from Mobridge High School, he attended the University of Minnesota to study dentistry. He graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1960 and began his practice in Mobridge where he was the third dentist in a four-generation family. He remained at his practice until his retirement.

Herbert married Joyce (Bastian) on July 14, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge. They lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Herb attended dental school. Together they had three children: Lynnette NaVonne, Kymberly Ann and Marc Herbert. They enjoyed spending time together as a family and were very active in the community of Mobridge.

Dr. McClellan belonged to and served in leadership roles in many professional organizations including the American Dental Association, South Dakota Dental Association, Northern District Dental Society, South Dakota Dental Foundation, Pierre Fauchard Academy and International College of Dentistry. He was also a member and served in leadership roles in the community of Mobridge including Trinity Lutheran Church, City government, former Mayor of Mobridge, Mobridge Rotary Club, Mobridge Jaycees, South Dakota Jaycees, Oahe Sportsman’s Club, Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts, Mobridge School Board, Oahe Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Mobridge Youth Organization, Mobridge-Pollock Tiger Educational Foundation, Klein Museum Board, Regional Wildlife Advisory Board, and Chamber Ambassador for Achievement Days.

Dr. McClellan enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, sports, gardening, and even obtained his private pilot’s license. He loved his family and his community and will be deeply missed and remembered for his service to his family, profession, and the city of Mobridge.

Dr. McClellan is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Mobridge; daughters, Lynnette (Llew) Kuehl of Mobridge, and Kymberly (Larry) Lebeda of Presho; son, Marc (Nancy) McClellan of Mobridge; grandchildren, Brett Patrick (Lori) Kuehl, Breanne Joelle Kuehl, Tyler James Lebeda, Bradley John Lebeda, Michael Ryan McClellan, and Michelle Ann (Kevin) Wientjes; great-grandchildren, Kadin Patrick Kuehl, Korbin Thomas Kuehl, Walker Cole Wientjes, and Thomas Hayes Wientjes; and one sister, Karen Smith of Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie, his father, Herbert, and a sister, Betty Appleby.

