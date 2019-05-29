Dr. James Schirber loved to run and ran to live

Dr. James Emmanuel Schirber, 87, of Bozeman, Mont., passed away on April 28, 2019.

Jim lived to run and ran to live. Along with hunting and his Catholic faith, running remained a passion throughout is life. He ran all the way up to his last day.

Jim was born on June 9, 1931, in Eureka. He was the eldest child of Leo Edward and Adeline (Fauch) Schirber. After graduating from Mobridge High School in 1949, he went to St. John’s University in Minnesota where he was a track star on his way to getting his BS in 1953. As an Air Force First Lieutenant he trained in meteorology at MIT in 1954.

He later returned to Mobridge to marry Catherine Nolan on Aug. 22, 1955. With Cathy by his side, he earned his PhD in physics at Iowa State University in 1960.

In 1962, he and Cathy moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where Jim worked for 33 years as a research scientist at Sandia National Labs. He was an expert in low-temperature, high-pressure experiments, and worked on cutting-edge topics such as buckyballs and high-temperature superconductors.

When he retired in 1996, Jim and Cathy settled in the Black Hills. On the dirt roads around their house, he trained for several Senior Olympics and won his share of track medals. In 2015, Jim and Cathy moved to Bozeman to be next to their daughter, Mary Jane, and her husband, Jeff.

He will be remembered as a caring husband, father and grandfather.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Adeline; and sisters, Bibi and Mary Jo.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children and their spouses, Carol and Gwynn Lyell of Newark, Del., Leo of Simi Valley, Calif., Peter and Cornelia of Houston, Texas, Andrew and Laurie of Barrington, R.I., Mary Jane and Jeff Rolquin of Bozeman, Michael and Astrid of Lyon, France, Mark of Olympia, Wash.; his sisters and their spouses, Virginia Miller of Hopkins, Minn., and Mattie and Rob Sieler of Rapid City; and 14 grandchildren.