Dr. John Duerre passes

Dr. John Arden Duerre, PhD, 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 7, 2018, in Woodbury, Minn.

John was born on Aug. 21, 1930, in Webster, the son of Stella (Barber) and Dewey Deurre. He grew up and attended high school in Bristol. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at South Dakota State University and his doctorate at the University of Minnesota.

He married Benna Bee Harris on June 16, 1957, in Mobridge.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War.

John was a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the School of Medicine at the University of North Dakota for 32 years (1963-1995).

After retirement, he and his wife traveled and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

John was a lifelong member of the Grand Forks Curling Club, the Dakota Hunting Club, the Grand Forks Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited and the National Wildlife Federation. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, painting, carving, collecting rocks, making jewelry, woodworking, baking, cooking and making cards and pictures from pressed flowers.

John is survived by his children, Gail (Larry) of Great Falls, Mont., Dawn (Todd) of Maplewood, Minn., and Arden (Tina) of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren, Tara, Alexander, Connor and Ethan; and sister, Gloria (Gib) Shope of San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Bob, Lloyd, Donald and Richard; and sister, Tutty.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, Minn.

Inurnment will be in Lily, S.D., under the direction of Dahl Funeral Home of East Grand Forks.