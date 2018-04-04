Duane Quenzer was an accomplished carpenter

Duane Quenzer ended his battle with cancer on March 19, 2018, at his home in Ham Lake, Minn., with his family at his side.

He leaves his loving wife of 42 years, Ardella; daughter, Meri (Lloyd) Pedersen; sisters, Dee Rueb and Pat (Ron) Schauer; grandsons, Hunter, Parker and Tanner Pedersen; sisters-in-law, Jan Kent and Linell Borah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Duane was born in Eureka to Ernestina and Theodore Quenzer. He spent his boyhood years in Herreid. He was a 1958 graduate of Herreid High School. He then served in the National Guard.

Duane became an accomplished carpenter, starting his career with Rische Brothers in Herreid. He retired as a member of Local 322 Minnesota Carpenter’s Union.

His retirement years were spent maintaining a big yard and gardening, sharing the bounties of his harvest with neighbors and friends. All who passed by his apple tree last fall carried home bags and boxes of apples.

His great joys were watching his grandsons playing sports or fishing with the boys or watching the Minnesota sports teams on TV.

Duane was preceded in death by a son, Jerry; three brothers-in-law, Gene Borah, Jack Rueb and Ronald Anderson; and his mother and father.

He will be remembered for his generosity and for always being there to lend a hand.

No service is planned at this time.