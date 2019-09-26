Earl Biel liked helping

Earl Biel, 85, of Mobridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Avantara Nursing Home in Ipswich due to cancer.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at United Congregational Church with Pastor Keith Kraft officiating.

Earl was born north of Java in Campbell County on March 7, 1934, a son of Dorothy (Huber) and Fred C. Biel.

He is survived by his sister, Allegra Hirsch of Eureka; brother, Lowell Biel of Fargo, N.D.; a former spouse and mother of his children, Janet Peterhoff and children, Greg, Vanessa and Toby; former spouse, Geraldine and stepchildren, Sherri, Joy, Georgia and Jay; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Earl spent most of his life on the family farm during which time he planted crops and milked cows. He spent a brief time serving in the U.S. Army and then returned to the farm.

After many years of being on the farm, he retired from there and briefly moved to Java before moving to Mobridge where he spent the rest of his life. While in Mobridge he worked at various jobs but enjoyed mowing lawns and helping neighbors most.

He was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Java where he was an usher for many years. After moving to Mobridge he became a member of United Congregational Church and remained until his death.