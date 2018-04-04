Early Bird Meet cancelled

The Mobridge-Pollock Early Bird track and field meet scheduled for tomorrow at Tiger Stadium has been cancelled due to the weather. With the shortness of the spring schedule, there will be no makeup date.

This is the first time weather has caused cancellation of the Early Bird since 2009. It wasn’t always that way in the beginning years of the meet. The Early Bird was first run in 2000. Weather knocked the meet out in 2001 and 2002. Then weather stopped the meet in 2004 and 2005. After a successful running of the 2006 meet, the next three meets had to be cancelled before eight straight successful meets from 2010 to last year.