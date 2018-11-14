Early injury bug made Lady Tigers learn to adapt

While the Lady Tigers did have a nine-win, 19-loss season, the team was one that overcame an injury bug to peak at the end of the year of the year and win a postseason match.

After starting the season with two home losses followed by two road wins, the Lady Tigers came home to host the annual Mobridge-Pollock Invitational. The Lady Tigers started the day two players down as Caitlyn Claymore and Haley Brockel had something much more important to attend to, their parents were marrying each other that day. Then during play, hitters Megan Zahn and Hayley Borah suffered ankle injuries and libero Emily Wientjes injured a shoulder. As those three worked their way back to health, hitter Landyn Henderson suffered an ankle injury that would cost her more than half the season.

With a different lineup and different rotation every night, the Lady Tigers had some ups and downs, but kept their record around .500 until running into a season-ending streak that saw them play eight of their last nine matches against teams who won 19 or more matches during the regular season.

The Lady Tigers turned it all around by playing their best match of the year, when it mattered the most, when they beat Stanley County 3-0 in the first round of the Region 6A Tournament. The winning was short-lived, however, as the girls ran into the number one team in Class A, the Miller Rustlers, and lost to end their season at 9-19.

Coach Rose Henderson said that while the losing was hard on the seniors (there were just four upperclassmen and the rest of the team was sophomores and freshmen), the younger players only benefitted from the experience and the program has a stronger future because of it.

The Lady Tigers played five teams that are competing in state tournaments this weekend, Miller, Winner and Aberdeen Roncalli in Class A, and Faulkton Area and Warner in Class B. The always-tough Mobridge-Pollock schedule featured 13 matches against teams that won 19 or more matches during the season.

Season stats

The Lady Tigers racked up 522 kills and 150 aces during the season. Claymore was the quarterback, setting for 359 of the teams 384 assists. She also led the team with 24 aces.

Also hitting double digits in aces were Regan Stoick with 22, Haley Brockel with 21, Megan Zahn with 18, Hayley Borah with 16, Emily Wientjes and Ava Stoick with 13 each, and Jadin Monsen with 11.

Zahn led the attacking with 198 kills. Borah joined her in triple digits with 119. Monsen hit 53 kills, Landyn Henderson had 52, Channing Wientjes 38, Regan Stoick 32 and Ellie Fried 17.

While Claymore handled most of the setting, Callie Weisbeck recorded 18 assists. Regan Stoick added seven assists.

On defense, the Lady Tigers had 649 digs and 76 blocks. Emily Wientjes was far and away the leader in the back row with 243 digs. The other two leaders were Brockel with 105 and Monsen with 76. Claymore had 51 digs, Ava Stoick 41 and Regan Stoick 40. Zahn led the net defense with 30.5 blocks, Henderson had 16 and Borah had 12.5. Regan Stoick neared double digits with 8.5 blocks.

The team graduates four seniors in Monsen, Claymore, Borah and Alyssa Gustafson. Due to return are sophomores Emily Wientjes, Channing Wientjes, Brockel, Weisbeck, Regan Stoick, Zahn and Fried, and freshmen Henderson and Ava Stoick.