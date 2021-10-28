Education the key to ending the cycle of domestic violence

Educating the public about domestic violence and the Bridges Against Domestic Violence shelter in Mobridge is an important goal to the staff there.

According to Melissa Heid, who has been employed at the shelter for a year and has served as executive director for the last six months, people are unaware that the shelter is here and of the services they provide. Heid and manager Cindy Keller staff the shelter, which can house as many as 13 women and children at one time.

Bridges serves a large area in northcentral South Dakota that includes Dewey (and some areas south of Dewey), Corson, Campbell and Walworth counties. She said they have served individuals from as far as Brown County.

“There are other shelters in our area, but there are stipulations as to who they can serve,” said Heid.

Bridges is a shelter for women and children that provides a safe place for them to stay while they explore their options and seek help with resources available at and through the shelter. These resources include counseling services, the Department of Social Services, advocates for women and children (including a child advocate from Standing Rock) and referrals to other shelters. Counseling services are available at Three Rivers Mental Health located West River in several communities and the Support Circle in Mobridge.

Heid said one of the services provided that is very important is helping these families replace important documents left behind when they flee an abusive situation. These include birth certificates and social security numbers that are needed to access services provided by other organizations.

Heid said getting into the schools in the area and helping students to recognize an abusive relationship is one of her goals as director.

“This is the best place to start,” she said. “We need to teach them that abusive relationships are not normal.”

Stopping the cycle of violence is essential for youth, but enlightening students about mental as well as physical abuse is important in breaking that cycle.

Heid said one of the biggest obstacles in getting these families the help they need is transportation to these services.

“Having some way to get those who need help to where the services are offered would really help,” she said. “It would open so many doors for Bridges if we had some kind of transportation.”

Shelter provides safety

The shelter has been busy in 2021. Since July, there have been 689 shelter days recorded by the staff. Breaking that down to adults and children living in the house from July through September, 249 days were attributed to adults seeking shelter and 440 days attributed to children sheltered during that time.

These clients are seeking help from all forms of abuse, from adult and child sexual abuse, domestic and family violence, child abuse and neglect and stalking and/or harassment.

These clients are given information on the criminal justice process, victims rights and other victim services programs.

Bridges staff and advocates work closely with area law enforcement and the Department of Social Services to provide shelter and resources to those in need. When officers or DSS employees have domestic violence referrals, the call goes out to Bridges. For example, a women and her three children were brought to Bridge recently where they stayed until a safe place with family members could be secured for them.

Funding is also an ongoing issue for the shelter. According to Heid, federal funding has been cut by $14,000 and state funds by $2,500, which has strained the annual budget. Funding from state and federal programs are 80% of the budget with locals donations and grants make up the other 20%. She has made some cuts, including cutting the cable tv, losing the fax machine and a few other things that were not necessities.

One of the problems Heid is working on to overcome is that the shelter is not fully handicapped accessible. Though the can’t stay at the shelter, there are handicapped accessible facilities available at Mobridge businesses if needed.

Another issue the staff has had to deal with since the outbreak of COVID-19 is the availability of outside help for the shelter. Heid said she has had an ongoing bathroom renovation but the shelter has been very busy and with no outside help, she has not been able to complete the renovation.

Bridges was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1993. At that time, there was a 24-hour crisis line but no shelter in Mobridge. Victims were transported to other shelters in the area at that time.