Edwin Rivinius was longtime area farmer

Edwin Rivinius was born to William and Sophia Rivinius on July 30, 1920, in Coleharbor, N.D. His parents were German immigrants from Odessa, Russia. Edwin was the oldest of eight children. Edwin died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Feb. 28, 2017, at the age of 97.
I stumbled across this and figured I’d leave a note. I’m Scott Page, Edwin’s oldest grandson. We used to visit my grandparents, Ed and Ruth, at their house a few blocks from the Super 8 Motel, and also visit their farm in Ridgeview. I’ll never forget riding in their rebuilt Model A, throwing candy, during the 4th of July parade, and grabbing brunch with grandpa at The Wheel.
They moved to Arizona in 1989, I may be off by a year or two. We moved them to Denver in 2010, where I’m from and where the rest of my family still lives. My grandmother, Ruth, is still living in Aurora, CO.
Anyway, nice to see this!