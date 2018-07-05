Eighth-inning rally gives 15-16 Teeners 17-10 win in Selby

The 15-16 Teeners erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Selby 15-16 Teeners 17-10 in Selby on Saturday.

Tied at 10 in the extra frame, Mobridge reeled off a seven-run rally. The bats came alive as the Teeners smacked four doubles and three singles in the inning. The first six batters of the inning had base hits. Zane Reinert doubled and Cayden Eisemann singled, followed by doubles by Trace Cerney and Noah Feyereisen, followed by Noah Bauer and Noah Fried singles. Eisemann finished the rally with a double, his second hit of the inning.

Feyereisen started and went five innings for Mobridge. Eisemann threw three innings in relief to earn the win.

Mobridge had 22 hits in the contest, led by Eisemann and Feyereisen both going five-for-six. Feyereisen hit a triple, two doubles and three singles, while Eisemann had one double, four singles and scored three runs. Reece Cerney had four hits, including a double, and scored twice. Trace Cerney had three hits and scored twice. Noah Fried had a triple and two singles, while crossing home plate three times. Bauer and Tyler Blankartz added two hits each. Every player on the team scored at least one run.

Hayden Von Wald and Carter and Collin Tisdall led the Selby offense. Von Wald went three-for-four, including a double, and scored three runs. Collin Tisdall had three singles and scored twice, while Carter Tisdall had two hits, drew three walks and scored twice.

Win over W-I-N

The Teeners aced Warner-Ipswich-Northville 14-2 at Legion Memorial Field on Friday.

The offense was in high gear, scoring in four of the five innings. Mobridge scored four in the first, two in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.

After surrendering two runs in the first inning, Noah Bauer shut WIN down the rest of the game. Bauer scattered three hits and three walks while striking out five in a five-inning complete game. He retired eight of the last nine WIN hitters.

Noah Feyereisen led the offense, doubling home a run in the second before sending a shot that hit high off the right field fence for a game-ending three-run, in-the-park homerun. Trace Cerney had a single, double RBI and scored four runs. Zane Reinert had a single, double, RBI and scored three times. Reece Cerney drew three walks and scored four runs. Cayden Eisemann had an RBI single and scored twice. Tyler Blankartz added an RBI single.