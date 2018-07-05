Eleanor Aipperspach passes in California

Funeral services for Eleanor Kathryn Aipperspach, 102, were held at Rainbow Chapels in Whittier, Calif., on June 26, 2018.

Her final resting place was at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.

Eleanor was born to Henry and Natalia (Miller) Herman on July 22, 1915, in Lowry. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church and attended rural school in South Dakota.

She was married to Phillip Aipperspach in Minneapolis, Minn., on June 9, 1936. Shortly thereafter, Eleanor and Phil moved to California to seek work and establish their home. On May 20, 1947, their union was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Diane Lynn.

Eleanor was called to be with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2018, in Cerritos, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, four sisters, her husband, and her daughter.

She is survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other close relative, and many friends.

Eleanor remained faithful to her Lord throughout her life and will be remembered as an example of a loving and caring Christian woman. She touched many lives during her 102 years of life here on earth. She was greatly loved by both family and friends and will be missed.