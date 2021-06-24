Erik Knott had long military career

Erik Jerome Knott, 54, died of natural causes in Sioux Falls on June 10, 2021.

Erik was born in Mobridge on Jan. 26, 1967, to Thomalene and Jerry Knott. He moved to Brandon in 1984 and graduated from Brandon High School in 1985.

Upon graduation, Erik joined the Marine Corps. He spent 19 years in with the Corps. It was his second family. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served as a supply sergeant and recruiter. He also rode with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard and was deployed to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. To the end of his life, Erik was always available to help a fellow vet.

He had a lifelong love of the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, water skiing, it didn’t matter. If it was an outdoor activity, he did it. He was also an accomplished wrestler and football player.

Erik’s mother, Tomi Travis, stepfather John Travis, and stepmother Jeanie Knott survive him. As do siblings, Jacqueline (Jeff) Olson, Todd Knott, Ryan (Nichole) Knott and Jennifer Travis. So do numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His father, Jerry Knott, grandparents Pearl and Larry Knott and Shirlee and Clint Bucklin predeceased him.

A private family service will be held at a later date with Heritage Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Memorial donations may be directed to Berakhah House in Sioux Falls.

Semper Fi, Erik.

