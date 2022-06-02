Expansion project underway at MRHC facility

On May 18, the groundwork began on the expansion project at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics.

A new page on the MRH&C website will track the progress of the expansion, including pictures of the work.

On Friday, May 27, the new page noted the beginning of construction with the following post: “Today was the start of an exciting journey as we saw orange fencing go up in our north parking lot and equipment arriving. A temporary access road was put in to allow our construction team access to the site, and our ambulances and maintenance staff access to the north shed. Krause/Anderson began digging a trench across the parking lot in order to relocate our oxygen tanks and make room for the new patient wing as part of our expansion and renovation project.”

MRH&C staff has been serving Mobridge and the surrounding area for 62 years and the facility continues to evolve to meet the health care needs of the region.

The planned expansion and renovation project is designed to create a more efficient, easier to navigate facility. The project which includes more than 29,000 square feet of new construction and more than 26,000 square feet of renovation is planned to take about 36 months to complete.

The total cost of the project will be around $43 million. MRH&C CEO John Ayoub said the funding is in place in the form of $30 million in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) direct loans and $7.5 million in USDA guaranteed loans with an equity contribution from the hospital of $5 million. The new section of the facility will be constructed on the northwest corner of the existing building. The plan is to have the shell of the building completed to enable the inside construction through the colder months. Krause/Anderson Construction of Bismarck will be the contractors for the project.

In the new building the emergency room will be right next to the imaging wing so patients don’t have to be wheeled across the facility for X-rays or MRIs. It will include a patient wing that allows for advanced med/surg, obstetrics, pharmacy, and infusion therapy services. Expansion includes a larger clinic area and specialty clinic. The facility pharmacy, not the retail pharmacy, will also be expanded.

No hospital beds will be added to the facility, as the 25-bed facility must meet certain federal standards of a critical access hospital.

Another part of the renovation is putting all aspects of the surgery department in one area. That includes the operating room, prep and recovery all together.

Mobridge Community Hospital opened in August 1959 with additions and renovations to the facility at its current location made in 1976, 1977, 1991, 1998 and 2014.