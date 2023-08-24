Experience, athleticism ready to spark Lady Tigers

With plenty of experience back, the Lady Tigers enter the season with high expectations after a 26-7 campaign last year.

“I am really looking forward to this season,” said coach Rose Henderson. “We have a great group of upperclassmen and some hungry underclassmen. We have lots of experience on this team and some real go-getters, hungry athletes.”

While the team did lose five seniors including three starters from last year’s squad, this year’s team is packed with five seniors, four juniors and four sophomores on the varsity.

With an experienced crew, Henderson said the team did not have to spend much time working on the basics during the preseason.

“The first couple of days we did a lot of individual skills, but after that we’ve added in a lot of team drills and the girls have done well, just rolled right with it,” said Henderson. “We’ve done some agilities, plyos. They also worked well in the weight room this summer so they’re strong. They’ve been competing well against each other. They’re pushing each other. That’s all I can ask them to do.”

The Lady Tigers return six players who started at least part of the season.

Ryli Thompson, 5’7” senior outside hitter, had 166 kills last year. She was named honorable mention to the All-Big Dakota Conference team. Reagan Weisbeck, 5’2” senior libero, had 580 digs (17.6 digs per match) last season and was named All-Big Dakota Conference and to the Big Dakota Conference Tournament all-tournament team. Katy Kemnitz, 5’4” senior setter, had 347 assists, 234 digs and 55 aces last season. Charley Henderson, 5’9” junior middle/outside hitter, had 269 kills, 58 total blocks, 114 digs and 61 aces in a season where she was All-Big Dakota Conference and to the Big Dakota Conference Tournament all-tournament team. Raelyn Aberle, 5’7” junior outside hitter, who played DS last year had 245 digs and 33 aces while being named All-Big Dakota Conference honorable mention. Grace Overland, 5’8” junior middle hitter, had 34 blocks and 77 kills last year.

Also playing key roles this year are Sophia Overland, 5’7” junior setter/right hitter, Tegan Konold, 5’4” sophomore middle/right hitter, Jacy Netterville, 5’5” sophomore defensive specialist, Blake Thompson, 5’6” sophomore outside hitter, Jayda Thompson, 5’7” sophomore middle hitter, Aubrey Ziegler, 5’5” senior right/outside hitter, and Joslyn Voegele, 5’5” senior outside hitter.

Henderson said the sophomores played a lot with the older players during the summer and are looking to be a strong part of the team.

The first thing one notices with the girls is that none of them are taller than 5’9”.

The lack of height is nothing new to Henderson and the Lady Tigers.

“They’re used to it, and I’m used to it,” said Henderson. “They jump well. We’ll take advantage of that, play a little faster to beat the bigger blocks and offset that.”

Besides, not having six-footers means the Lady Tigers are a very athletic team, one with more players who can play all around the rotation.

“That’s good,” said Henderson. “We’ve got options. One of our strengths is that we do have a lot of options and players who can play many different positions. That’s always nice to have.”

Added to the depth are the players making up the junior varsity and freshmen teams in juniors Brooke Schlomer, Megan Malmedal, Elsy Larsen, Amber Vetch and Michelle Merkel, sophomores Addison Aman, Ellie Kemnitz, Katelyn Fjeldheim and Rebecca Cox and freshmen Bailey Kraft, Taylor Malmedal, Brooke Merkel, Taliah Pay Pay and Dawson Wientjes.

Chamberlain, Herreid/Selby Area

The Lady Tigers start their season on the road on Saturday when they visit the Chamberlain Cubs.

“I’m not sure what they have,” said Henderson. “I haven’t really looked at them yet. They always have tall girls, but I think they’re still rebuilding somewhat. They have gotten better over the last couple of years with the new coach. But we’ll just go and play our game. That’s all we can do in the beginning of the season.”

The Lady Tigers and Chamberlain Cubs are playing for the 39th time in a series that dates back to the 1998-99 season. The Lady Tigers hold a 28-10 edge over the Cubs and have won five consecutive matches, including a 3-0 win in last year’s season opener in Mobridge.

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers head to Selby for their annual cross-county clash with the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines. The Lady Tigers and Wolverines are playing for the 17th time since they started in 2010. The Lady Tigers are 12-4 in the rivalry. They have won the last four and beat the Wolverines 3-0 last season.