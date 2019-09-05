Explosion injuries Mobridge man

A Mobridge man was injured in an explosion at a Fourth Avenue West home, Wednesday, Sept. 4, while working on a renovation.

Rod Harlow was working inside the home when the explosion occurred. He was airlifted by helicopter to a larger facility after receiving emergency care at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics.

The home, owned by Rev. Keith and Deb Kraft of Mobridge, was undergoing extensive renovations. No one else was in the home at the time of the explosion.

The South Dakota Fire Marshall’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Further information will be published in the Wednesday, Sept. 11 Tribune.