Extreme fire danger could put damper on July 4 celebrating

With much of Northcentral South Dakota suffering extreme drought conditions, the July 4 holiday will bring with it a dangerous situation to land, life and livestock.

The long-range forecast for this area shows slim chances of rain but temperatures in the high 80s to high 90s in the next 10 days.

With this forecast comes a higher fire danger and prime conditions for fast-moving grassfires.

“This is not going to get any better unless we get some rain,” said Mobridge Fire Chief Doug DeLaRoi. “It is not looking good for fireworks this year.”

DeLaRoi said he recently met with Walworth County Emergency Manager Jeff Jensen and Selby Fire Chief Curt Rawstern to discuss fireworks in the area. He said the fire chiefs in all of the communities in the county agree the conditions make for a dangerous situation and all are asking that residents refrain from using fireworks over the Fourth of July celebration.

The City of Mobridge has an ordinance banning fireworks within the city limits and has provided an area south of the city designated for fireworks. DeLaRoi said that area (near the softball diamonds) will not be opened this year.

“I like fireworks just as much as the next person, but the conditions are just too dangerous for a normal celebration,” said DeLaRoi.

He reminded area residents that all of the municipal fire departments are manned by volunteers, who like to spend time during the holidays with their families and not extinguishing fires that could have been prevented.

“I can’t tell these volunteers that they can’t celebrate with their families during the holiday just in case. Families come first,” DeLaRoi said. “There is a lot of land to cover. We only have so many firefighters, so much equipment. It would be great if we didn’t have to turn a wheel during the celebration. That is true with all emergency services.”

DeLaRoi said it is not just fireworks that can cause problems when conditions are like they are. He said everyday tasks can also cause problems.

“Vehicles blowing a tire, or chains dragging on a trailer can cause sparks that start fires,’ he said. “We just need to be extra cautious.”

DeLaRoi said he understands people will be disappointed without fireworks but people need to think of what could happen.

“They need to consider the consequences of what they are doing,” he said. “It is just the pits that it’s celebration time and we have to put the brakes on this.”

Mobridge City Administrator Heather Beck said the city supports the fire chiefs decision on not opening the fireworks area and officers will be strict in enforcing the fireworks ordinance in the city.

Mobridge mayor Gene Cox said the precautions taken by the city are for the protection of the community and its residents. He said he hopes people will abide by the law and use common sense during the holiday.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B25189288.294053299;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>