Eye of the Tiger trophy comes home

In 2014, 1975 MHS grad Roy Gay came up with an idea that it would be great for the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers vs. Groton Area Tigers rivalry to have a trophy to play for. So, he sent the “Eye of the Tiger” trophy to MPHS and the playing-for-the-trophy game was launched that every year.

In the fall of 2014, and every season since, the Black and Gold Tigers of Groton have won the game and kept the trophy in their trophy case. That is until the Black and Orange Tigers went to Groton on Thursday and won a 13-7 game in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs.

The senior members of the Tiger football team were the first to get to take a picture with the “Eye of the Tiger” trophy after winning the game. Pictured are (back from left) Braxton Albers, Joost de Bruijn, Jalen Hitland and Parker Mentz; (middle from left) Tucson Freeman, Isaac Olson, Noah Feyereisen and Jayce Chasing Hawk; (front from left) Britten Vogel, Noah Fried and Jimmy Richards.