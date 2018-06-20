Faehnrich, Maher headed to national finals rodeo

All it took was one well-timed ride. Zach Faehnrich used a second go ride to earn a berth at nationals at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo in Belle Fourche, June 13 through 16.

Faehnrich scored 50 points on his successful bareback ride. That was enough to give him third place in the average and join the four-man bareback riding team that will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo, July 15 through 21 at Sweet Water Event Center in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Faehnrich will be joined by state champion Jose Alaniz Jr. of Faith, Teigan Clark of Meadow and Kaden Clark of Black Hawk.

Sydney Maher of Timber Lake heads to nationals as the state barrel racing champion. Maher took first in the second go with a time of 17.496 seconds, which was the fastest time in the entire rodeo. Adding second in the first go and second in the short go gave Maher a 53.322-second average to get her past Wacey Brown of Piedmont, who had a 53.345-second average. The two tied for total points on the season with 83. They are joined on the national team by Shayla Howell of Belle Fourche and Jimi Dawn Swallow of Buffalo Gap.

Sidni Ferguson of Dupree heads to nationals as the season points winner in pole bending. Ferguson finished third in average at the state finals. Her top scoring run was 20.974 seconds for second in the second go. She was 10th in the first go and third with the short go with her fastest time, 20.822 seconds. Ferguson joins Mikenzy Miller of Faith, Riley Donnelly of Elk Point and Madi Moody of Letcher on the national team.

Tyler Hintz of Timber Lake defended her title as Queen of the SDHSA Rodeo Finals and is making a return engagement to the national finals. Hintz was named third attendant at last year’s finals.

After competing at nationals last year in team roping, Daycen Hunt of Eagle Butte is headed back in tiedown roping. Hunt finished second in the second go, sixth in the short go and 15th in the first go to take fourth in average and fourth in season points. He will be joined by Dillon Sackett of Alcester, Linkyn Petersek of Colome and Tanner Fite of Hermosa at nationals. Garrett Fischer of Dupree shot to a spot on the light rifle team, along with Tee McAmis of Belle Fourche, Kaycee Szymanski of Sturgis and Seth Shorb of Hermosa.

National Team

Bareback Riding: Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge, Jose Alaniz Jr., Faith, Kaden Clark, Black Hawk, Teigan Clark, Meadow, alternate Hunter Alexander, Custer.

Barrel Racing: Sydney Maher, Timber Lake, Wacey Brown, Piedmont,

Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche, Jimi Dawn Swallow, Buffalo Gap.

Breakaway Roping: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, Mikenzy Miller, Faith, Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, Jill Donnelly, Elk Point.

Bull Riding: Riggin Shippy, Colome, TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche, Kaler Kirkie, Chamberlain, David Hartshorn, Rapid City.

Goat Tying: Emilee Pauley, Wall, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, Jill Donnelly, Elk Point, Natalie Leisinger, Highmore.

Pole Bending: Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, Madi Moody, Letcher, Mikenzy Miller, Faith.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Cash Wilson, Wall, Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche, Trey Elshere, Quinn, Dylan Schofield, Philip.

Steer Wrestling: Alex Bergeson, Mitchell, Seth Shorb, Hermosa, Wynn Schaack, Wall, Samuel Adams, Buffalo.

Tiedown Roping: Daycen Hunt, Eagle Butte, Dillon Sackett, Alcester, Linkyn Petersek, Colome, Tanner Fite.

Team Roping: Chance Derner, New Underwood, Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs, Sam Larson, Prairie City, Britt Oliver, Lemmon, Jace Engesser, Spearfish, Trevor Olson, Mud Butte, Marty McPherson, Piedmont, Blair Lammers, Hartford.

Boys Cutting: Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, Blasius Steffen, Gregory, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche.

Girls Cutting: Emilee Pauley, Wall, Kailyn Groves, Faith, Sage Gabriel, Quinn, Alexis Lopez, Keldron.

Reined Cow Horse: Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, Reece Ullerich, Humboldt, Sierra Ward, Fruitdale, Jill Donnelly, Elk Point Jefferson.

Queen: Tyler Hinz, Timber Lake.

Trap Shooting: Greg Voller, Bison, Tucker Rozell, Mansfield, Payton Burtzlaff, Newell, Alex Bergeson, Mitchell.

Light Rifle: Garrett Fischer, Dupree, Tee McAmis, Belle Fourche, Kaycee Szymanski, Sturgis, Seth Shorb, Hermosa.