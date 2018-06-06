Faehnrich, Wientjes qualify for state rodeo finals

Two Mobridge-Pollock student/athletes earned their initial berths in the state finals with their performances at the Highmore Regional High School Rodeo, held Friday through Sunday.

Zach Faehnrich qualified for state in bull riding. Faehnrich used a 69-point ride to place second in the second go.

Channing Wientjes, who has a Mound City home address, qualified in two events. She placed seventh in the first go and eighth in the second go of goat tying and fourth in the first go of breakaway roping with a time of 4.43 seconds.

Five Timber Lake and Trail City cowgirls earned state qualifications.

Sydney Maher had a big region, winning goes in barrel racing and pole bending. Maher won the first go of barrel racing with a time of 18.305 seconds and took third in the second go. She won the first go of pole bending with a time of 21.882 seconds.

Josie White qualified in three events. White took third in both goes of goat tying. Her best time as 9.21 seconds in the second go. She also took ninth in the first go of barrel racing and ninth in the first go of pole bending.

Lorenda Long took fifth in the first go and fourth in the second go of pole bending and added goat tying qualification with 10th in the first go.

Gracie and Sophie Sandquist will rope together at state after taking third in the first go of team roping with a time of 18.81 second. Gracie earned another qualification, taking eighth in the first go of breakaway roping.

Kodi and Prairie Retzer of Long Lake and Eureka High School combined for a good day. Kodi won the second go of barrel racing with a time of 18.255 seconds and added a sixth-place finish in the first go. She took sixth in the first go of pole bending. Prairie qualified in three events, placing 10th in the first go and fifth in the second go of pole bending, fifth in the first go of barrel racing and seventh in the second go of goat tying.

Daycen Hunt of Eagle Butte qualified twice. He took sixth in the first go of tiedown roping and used a time of 12.38 seconds for third in the second go. Hunt worked with Riley Hannum of Ft. Pierre to take sixth in the first go of team roping.

The rodeo athletes have another chance for state qualification at the Ft. Pierre River Region Rodeo, Friday through Sunday, June 8 through 10.

The 69th annual South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals will be held June 13 through 17 at Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche.

Highmore Regional Rodeo

Bareback Riding

No qualified rides.

Barrel Racing

First Go: 1. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake, 18.305; 2. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 18.397; 3. Sydney Theobald, Ft. Pierre, 18.493; 4. Halle Kroeplin, Highmore, 18.573; 5. Prairie Retzer, Long Lake, 18.641; 6. Kodi Retzer, Long Lake, 18.665; 7. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, 18.779; 8. Sage Gabriel, Quinn, 18.884; 9. Josie White, Timber Lake, 18.929; 10. Sidney Hussey, Ft. Pierre, 18.992.

Second Go: 1. Kodi Retzer, 18.255; 2. Josi Stevens, 18.256; 3. Sydney Maher, 18.295; 4. Layna Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 18.553; 5. Halle Kroeplin, 18.645; 6. Joey Carley, Philip, 18.801; 7. Megan Vanliere, Pierre, 18.82; 8. Sydney Theobald, 18.827; 9. Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 18.895; 10. Sidney Hussey, 19.0.

Breakaway Roping

First Go: 1. Payson Birkeland, Belle Fourche, 2.88; 2. Lexi McCoy, Hermosa, 3.78; 3. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 3.98; 4. Channing Wientjes, Mound City, 4.43; 5. Sydney Theobald, Ft. Pierre, 4.6; 6. Layna Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 5.09; 7. Saydee Heath, Colome, 6.09; 8. Gracie Sandquist, Timber Lake, 13.26; 9. Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 13.4; 10. Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence, 17.5.

Second Go: 1. Tessa Menzel, Quinn, 3.3; 2. Jayda Tibbs, 3.36; 3. (tie) Payson Birkeland, 3.78, Saige Schuyler, Hamill, 3.78; 5. Josi Stevens, 3.85; 6. Cheyenne Carroll, Harrold, 3.96; 7. Saydee Heath, 4.3; 8. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, 4.48; 9. Savannah Krogman, White River, 4.72; 10. Sydney Theobald, 4.87.

Bull Riding

First Go: 1. Riggin Shippy, Colome, 62.

Second Go: 1. Kaler Kirkie, Chamberlain, 73; 2. Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge, 69; 3. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka, 68; 4. Lane Williams, Philip, 64.

Goat Tying

First Go: 1. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, 7.91; 2. Tessa Menzel, Quinn, 8.0; 3. Josie White, Timber Lake, 9.21; 4. Sage Gabriel, Quinn, 9.32; 5. Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 10.16; 6. Saige Schuyler, Hamill, 10.19; 7. Channing Wientjes, Mound City, 10.36; 8. Megan Vanliere, Pierre, 10.99; 9. Katy Jade O’Daniel, Kadoka, 11.13; 10. Lorenda Long, Timber Lake, 11.26.

Second Go: 1. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 8.19; 2. Tessa Menzel, 8.55; 3. Josie White, 8.97; 4. Natalie Leisinger, 9.2; 5. Sage Gabriel, 9.53; 6. Jayda Tibbs, 9.81; 7. Prairie Retzer, Long Lake, 9.87; 8. Channing Wientjes, 10.0; 9. Lainee Schonebaum, Burke, 10.27; 10. Saige Schuyler, 10.4.

Pole Bending

First Go: 1. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake, 21.882; 2. Sydney Theobald, Ft. Pierre, 22.131; 3. Cheyenne Carroll, Harrold, 22.68; 4. Saige Schuyler, Hamill, 22.863; 5. Lorenda Long, Timber Lake, 22.975; 6. Kodi Retzer, Long Lake, 23.012; 7. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 23.1; 8. Saydee Heath, Colome, 23.227; 9. Brianna Beckler, Harrold, 23.233; 10. Prairie Retzer, Long Lake, 23.272.

Second Go: 1. Josi Stevens, 21.492; 2. Saige Schuyler, 21.537; 3. Sydeny Theobald, 21.623; 4. Lorenda Long, 21.751; 5. Prairie Retzer, 22.375; 6. Cheyenne Carroll, 22.923; 7. Natalie McCoy, Hermosa, 23.124; 8. Megan Vanliere, Pierre, 23.165; 9. Josie White, Timber Lake, 23.41; 10. Tyler Hintz, Glencross, 23.532.

Saddle Bronc Riding

First Go: 1. Kolton Salonen, Gregory, 62.

Second Go: 1. Dylan Schofield, Philip, 65; 2. Kolton Salonen, 60; 3. Dyson Schofield, Philip, 57.

Steer Wrestling

First Go: 1. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka, 6.22; 2. Beau Dean, Platte, 18.93; 3. Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre, 22.17; 4. Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, 24.71.

Second Go: 1. Hunter Johnson, 5.18; 2. Finn Hanson, Burke, 17.36; 3. Kade Kinsella, Pierre, 17.46; 4. Riley Hannum, 21.29; 5. Jackson Grimes, 24.09.

Tiedown Roping

First Go: 1. Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre, 13.34; 2. Dawson Reedy, Philip, 13.43; 3. Beau Dean, Platte, 13.69; 4. Sully Jack Paxton, Onida, 14.18; 5. Dawson Phillips, Winner, 14.65; 6. Daycen Hunt, Eagle Butte, 15.25; 7. Blasius Steffen, Gregory, 21.41; 8. Weston Vanderpol, Geddes, 22.74; 9. Slater Tople, Ft. Pierre, 22.84; 10. Wyatt Olson, White River, 26.63.

Second Go: 1. Beau Dean, 10.27; 2. Dawson Phillips, 12.22; 3. Daycen Hunt, 12.38; 4. Kade Starr, Geddes, 13.94; 5. Linkyn Petersek, Colome, 15.59; 6. Blasius Steffen, 17.1; 7. Rafe Wientjes, Onida, 17.42; 8. Kade Kinsella, Pierre, 18.07; 9. Dawson Reedy, 19.03; 10. Weston Vanderpol, 20.99.

Team Roping

First Go: 1. Kade Kinsella, Pierre, Luke Heninger, Ft. Pierre, 11.31; 2. Kaelan Block, Midland, Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, 17.65; 3. Sophie Sandquist, Gracie Sandquist, Trail City, 18.81; 4. Sully Jack Paxton, Onida, Jesse Hostutler, Midland, 23.22; 5. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 23.58; 6. Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre, Daycen Hunt, Eagle Butte, 28.69.

Second Go: 1. Blasius Steffen, Gregory, Beau Dean, Platte, 10.05; 2. Riley Hannum, Daycen Hunt, 10.58; 3. Tracer Olson, White River, Rafe Wientjes, Onida, 15.59; 4. Austin Olson, Wyatt Olson, White River, 23.89; 5. Joey Carley, Myles Clements, Philip, 31.49.

Boys Cutting

First Go: 1. Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, 71; 2. Blasius Steffen, Gregory, 70; 3. Trayer Schmidt, White River, 67; 4. Brandon Volmer, Winner, 66; 5. Cain Birkeland, Belle Fourche, 65; 6. Cedar Gabriel, Quinn, 63.

Second Go: 1. Trayer Schmidt, 72; 2. Blasius Steffen, 71; 3. Jackson Grimes, 70; 4. Brandon Volmer, 69; 5. Kaden Pazour, Ft. Pierre, 67; 6. Cedar Gabriel, 66.7; 7. Cain Birkeland, 66.

Girls Cutting

First Go: 1. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 71; 2. Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence, 70.5; 3. Saydee Heath, Colome, 70; 4. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, 68.5; 5. Saige Schuyler, Hamill, 68; 6. Sage Gabriel, Quinn, 68; 7. Savannah Loesch, Pierre, 61.

Second Go: 1. Jenna Fulton, 72; 2. Josi Stevens, 69; 3. Natalie Leisinger, 68.5; 4. Sage Gabriel, 68; 5. Saige Schuyler, 64; 5. Saydee Heath, 62; 7. Savannah Loesch, 61.

Reined Cow Horse

First Go: 1. Balsius Steffen, Gregory, 146; 2. (tie) Natalie Leisinger, Highmore, 142.5, Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, 142.5; 4. Dawson Phillips, Winner, 134.5; 5. Saydee Heath, Colome, 133; 6. Trayer Schmidt, White River, 122; 7. Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, 120; 8. Sage Gabriel, Quinn, 119.5; 7. Kaden Pazour, Ft. Pierre, 118.5.

Second Go: 1. Natalie Leisinger, 146; 2. Blasius Steffen, 144; 3. Dawson Phillips, 143.5; 4. (tie) Jackson Grimes, 142, Trayer Schmidt, 142; 6. Josi Stevens, 139.5; 6. Saydee Heath, 139; 7. Sage Gabriel, 133; 8. Kaden Pazour, 112.