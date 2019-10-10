Fall harvest presents chance for a variety of recipes

This time of year area residents are canning, preserving and freezing the bounty from their gardens. In recent weeks the Tribune staff has gathered information with ideas about what to do with their fruits and vegetables during the gardening season.

Many of us learned about preserving from our parents and grandparents and many family recipes from readers have been passed on. These are recipes that use vegetables harvested in the fall. Included are recipes that are different from the pickles, tomato and relish recipes we have share. Some of the fall fruits and vegetables store well for months if they are kept in the right conditions. Storing the unblemished crop in a dry, well-ventilated place will prevent it from rotting. A wooden crate or shallow cardboard box works well.

Root vegetables such as carrots, potatoes and beets will store well as long as they are prepared and stored correctly. The leafy tops of carrots, beets, turnips and other root vegetables should be removed. The vegetables should be set in a single layer without wrapping them. Some people recommend a layer of sand over the crop to prevent it from becoming rubbery. Potatoes can be in paper sacks or a gunny sack if available. Harvest them on a dry day and remove any mud from the potatoes to prevent mold from forming. Store them in a dark place.

Apples and pears are well suited to storing. Wrap each fruit in newspaper and place in a single layer in the bottom of a card board box or other container.

Onions, and garlic should be dried thoroughly in a warm, dry, well-ventilated location, such as a shed or garage. Spread out the bulbs in a single layer on a clean, dry surface. Allow the bulbs to dry two to three weeks until the tops and necks are thoroughly dry and cut off the tops about 1 inch above the bulbs.

Place the cured onions in a mesh bag, old nylon stocking, wire basket or crate.

Plants in the squash family such as pumpkins and zucchini can last for up to three months, depending on the variety, zucchini should be kept in the fridge for a maximum of three weeks. Other squashes (such as butternut and spaghetti) may keep until early spring. Store them in a cool, dry place such as a cupboard.

Fall harvest recipes

Roasted Parmesan Carrots

1 lb fresh carrots, peeled

1 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

1/4 tsp dried thyme

3 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 450°. Cut carrots crosswise in half and then lengthwise into 1/2-inch thick sticks. Toss carrots with oil, salt, pepper and thyme. Spread evenly in a greased 15x10x10-inch baking pan. Roast until tender and lightly browned, stirring once, 12-15 minutes. Toss with cheese.

Easy Slow Cooker Squash Soup

1 large butternut squash, peeled and cut into large cubes (about 8 cups)

1 large onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 sprigs thyme

1 sprig sage

3 cup low-sodium chicken (or vegetable) broth

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of cayenne

Heavy cream, for serving

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

In a large slow cooker, combine butternut squash, onion, carrot, garlic, thyme, and sage. Pour in broth and season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne. Cover and cook until squash is very tender, on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. Remove herb sprigs and use an immersion blender to blend soup until smooth. Stir in cream and garnish with parsley before serving.

Apple, Sausage and Squash Dressing

1 medium butternut squash (about 3 lbs), peeled and cubed

3 medium tart apples, peeled and cubed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

6 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped

1 lb maple pork sausage

4 celery ribs, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, shredded

6 cups seasoned stuffing cubes, divided

2 cups crushed multigrain club crackers (2-1/2×1 inch) (about 40 crackers)

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup cooked long grain rice

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp poultry seasoning

1 tsp rubbed sage

1/2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 cup butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place squash and apples on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast until tender, about 25 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 375 degrees.

Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings.

Add sausage, celery, onions and carrots to pan; cook over medium-high heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 10-12 minutes, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a large bowl. Add 5 cups stuffing cubes, crackers, evaporated milk, soup, eggs, rice, sour cream, seasonings and reserved squash mixture and bacon; toss.

Transfer to two greased 13×9-in. baking dishes. Lightly crush remaining 1 cup stuffing cubes. Sprinkle over tops; dot with butter.

Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly and lightly browned, 15-20 minutes longer.

Brown Butter Apple Crisp

1/4 cup brown sugar (light or dark is fine)

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp corn starch

6 large baking apples, cored and sliced

Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup brown sugar (light or dark is fine)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

8 tsp (1 stick) unsalted butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and corn starch. Add the sliced apples and mix until fully coated. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet or another deep, oven safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and let it melt until it begins to foam. Swirl the melted butter around the pan and keep a close eye on it until it starts to turn golden brown and smell nutty. Be careful not to let the butter burn.

Remove it from the heat and immediately pour the browned butter into the flour mixture, being sure to scrape in all of the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Mix together until the butter is fully incorporated and starts to form clumps. Sprinkle over the apples and spread it out until evenly coated.

Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the top has nicely browned and the filling is bubbling. Serve warm, preferably with vanilla ice cream. Good apples to use are Rome, granny smith, honey crisp or pink lady. You can peel them if you like, but I leave the skin on.