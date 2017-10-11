Family donates dad’s sculpture collection to Klein Museum

After seeing the article about Mobridge’s art work in the South Dakota Magazine, a Wisconsin woman, Sue Schafer and her brothers, decided that her father’s collection of C. (Chrisopher) A. Pardell’s bronze Native American sculptures would find a good home in Mobridge.

Her father, Walter H. Sievert, grew up in Mobridge when his father Rev. K. (Karl) G. Sievert was called to come to Mobridge to be the first professor and president of the newly organized Northwestern Lutheran Academy. The family moved to Mobridge in July of 1928. There were five children in the Sievert family: John, Walter, Arthur, Richard and Norma.

Walter passed away this last June and his wish was that the collection should be donated to the Indian Museum of North America at Crazy Horse in the Black Hills, but when Walter’s four children contacted them, they were told that the museum had too many items and that they were going to be selling some of their collection.

That’s when Schaffer happened to pick up the South Dakota Magazine and realize that Mobridge would be the perfect home for her father’s collection. She contacted Fay Jackman, who put her in touch with Diane Kindt, the curator at the Klein Museum.

Kindt said the museum received 16 sculptures from the Legends Collection.

Schaffer and her brother Tim Sievert, deliver them on to the museum on Friday, Oct. 6.

The museum board members are already planning how to display the pieces, which vary in size from 12 to 18 inches high. They are done in mixed metals, bronze, pewter, copper, some with gold leaf accents, and are on wooden bases.

According to Kindt, the museum hopes to have them on display by next spring when the museum reopens.

– Fay Jackman –