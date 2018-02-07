Farming was Jim Rabenberg’s lifelong passion

Mass of Christian Burial for James Rabenberg, 80, of Mobridge, was held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial was at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, rural Mandan, N.D., on Monday, Feb. 5, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Jim passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center with his wife at his side after a battle with cancer.

James Richard Rabenberg was born on March 27, 1937, in Mobridge, to William and Elizabeth (Weitzel) Rabenberg, the oldest of three children.

Jim grew up on the family farm near Glenham. He attended school in Glenham and graduated from Glenham High School in 1955. He proceeded to South Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in agronomy.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In July of 1967, he married Mary Ondahl. Together they raised three children: Robert, Timothy and Rachel. He returned to the family farm and continued to farm up until his passing. Farming was his passion and he refused to stop farming even as his health was failing.

He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and usher. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He loved going to auctions and collected books, stamps and coins.

Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; two sons, Robert (Cora) Rabenberg of Mandan, N.D., and Timothy (Tabetha) Rabenberg of Bismarck, N.D.; one daughter, Rachel (Ben) Rust of Woodbury, Minn.; six grandchildren, Mya and Jaxon Rabenberg of Mandan, Paige and Jacob Rabenberg of Bismarck, and Matthew and Katherine Rust of Woodbury; as well as one brother, Ralph (Judy) Rabenberg of Glenham. Jim is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Rabenberg; brother, Ray Rabenberg; and his in-laws, Edwin and Louetta Ondahl of Montevideo, Minn.