Farming was Robert Schumacher’s favorite life work

Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Schumacher, 72, of Timber Lake, was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake.

Burial was in Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Robert passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, of a heart attack, near Timber Lake.

Robert “Bob” Schumacher was born on April 30, 1947, in Mobridge, to John and Ann (Schwingler) Schumacher of Timber Lake. He attended grade school at Holy Cross Catholic School, where he graduated from the eighth grade.

The next three years he worked on the Benny Dollarhide Ranch, which is now the Timber Lake Elk Ranch, working with sheep and cattle. He also worked for Timber Lake Motors and Kesling Lumber in Timber Lake.

On April 15, 1967, he married Bernita Reiss of Trail City and to this union three children were born: John, Victoria “Vicky,” and James “Jim.” After having children, they took over the family farm, raising cattle, sheep and crops until the time of this death.

In 1990, Bob started the Schumacher Meat Processing business and ran it until 2000.

He liked to go fishing, ice fishing, playing cards, hunting coyotes by plane with Terry Gross, and snowmobiling with friends.

Farming was his favorite life’s work. He enjoyed planning and watching his crops grow. He would drive around checking fields and would stop to visit neighbors along the way.

He enjoyed visits from his grandkids.

Bob is survived by his wife, Bernita of Timber Lake; one son, John (Nina) Schumacher of Timber Lake; and one daughter, Vicky (Shawn) Fogerty of Lemmon; granddaughters, Kayla (Jon) Bigger, Kristi (Tyler) Schumacher, Kelli (Isaac) Buckley, and Kiri Schumacher, all of Timber Lake; grandsons, Kyle (Al’x) Schumacher of Timber Lake, and Casey and Olan Fogerty of Lemmon; nine great-grandchildren, Kessa, Jackson and John Bigger, Dante, Dayson and Harleigh Schumacher; Ikeeah Buckley, Ava Grant and Blakeley Brown Otter, all of Timber Lake; and two sisters, Lorraine (Lonnie) Nilson of Selby and Linda (Ron) Hubbard of Rapid City.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Jim Schumacher in 2002; his parents, John and Ann; and his sister, Darlene Shaw of Austin, Texas.