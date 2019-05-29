Feyereisen adds name to Tiger discus state medal winners’list

Noah Feyereisen put an exclamation point on his high school athletic career by placing fifth in discus at the State A Track Meet in Tea on Friday.

Feyereisen earned his fifth-place finish with a throw that landed at 130 feet, 11 inches. Fellow Big Dakota Conference thrower, Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain won the state title at 148-03.

“It was great to have another thrower place,” said coach Cody Stotz. “We were very happy with his progress this year.”

Feyereisen becomes the 10th Tiger to earn a medal throwing discus at the state tournament. The 10 discus throwers have combined for 20 medals and two state titles.

The rest of the team went without a visit to the medal stand.

The boys’ 4×800-meter relay team did take 14 seconds off their time at regions. Gabe Jerome, Keene Schlomer, Caelan McCollam and Blaise Thompson ran 9:19.82.

In the other Tiger events, Braxton Albers took 13th in the 400, Thompson 23rd in the 3200, Josh Norder 17th in discus, Braden Goehring 18th in triple jump and Noah Fried 20th in long jump. The 4×800 team took 21st, the 4×400 team 19th and the medley team 22nd.

“The team did an excellent job of improving and that’s what we wanted from them,” said Stotz.

The Lady Tigers had two personal records and all three relay teams had their fastest time of the year.

Hayley Borah ran a career-best 1:02.86 and finished 12th in the 400. Latisha Mousseau set a personal record of 1:04.53 and took 19th.

The Lady Tigers 4×800 team of Mariah Goehring, Mousseau, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took nine seconds of their region time, running 10:55.25. The medley team of Goehring, Olson, Thompson and Megan Zahn took four seconds off their time and the 4×400 team of Mousseau, Thompson, Borah and Landyn Henderson took almost three seconds off their best time. The 4×800 team took 15th, the 4×400 team 17th and the medley team 23rd. Goehring also triple jumped and took 16th.

“We were not as successful in the points as we would have liked to be, but we can’t complain about getting our best times,” said Stotz. “The kids worked hard all year and it showed.

One thing the Tigers did earn at state was experience. Only Feyereisen, Borah, Albers and Fried were seniors this year (all four competed at state). That opens the door for more success in the future.

“We are very excited for next year with the young team returning,” said Stotz. “We are going to miss our seniors, but the young kids will have an opportunity to step up and really lead the team to more success. We are used to the state meet and that experience should propel us further into the state meet next year.

Archambault

McLaughlin junior Devon Archambault took seventh place in shot put. The Lady Mustang sent the shot 36-6.75. Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer won the state title at 43-1.25.

State A Track and Field Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: St. Thomas More 97, Sioux Falls Christian 78, Lennox 48, Beresford 37, Custer 36, Webster Area 33.5, Dakota Valley 32, Milbank 32, Tri-Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Sisseton 23, West Central 23, Vermillion 22, Chamberlain 20, Belle Fourche 18, Lead-Deadwood 17, Tea Area 16, Bon Homme 14, Hamlin 14, Baltic 12, Dell Rapids 12, Garretson 10, Groton Area 10, Wagner 9.5, Winner 9, Madison 8, Sioux Valley 8, Todd County 7, Deuel 6, Bennett County 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Ethan/Parkston 5, Mobridge-Pollock 4, Redfield/Doland 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Stanley County 2, Canton 1, Platte-Geddes 1, Parker 1.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More, 10.9; 2. Parker Nelson, Sioux Falls Christian, 11.15; 3. Coby Reetz, Webster Area, 11.2; 4. Daniel Calderas, Sisseton, 11.22; 5. Riley Gauer, Milbank, 11.35; 6. Aiden Giffen, Belle Fourche, 11.45; 7. Jace Hanisch, Tri-Valley, 11.5; 8. Brady Fritz, Winner, 19.97.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More, 21.51 (meet record, old record, 21.55, Slade Hinrichs, West Central, 2003); 2. David Calderas, Sisseton, 22.24; 3. Parker Nelson, Sioux Falls Christian, 22.59; 4. Coby Reetz, Webster Area, 22.69; 5. Jordy Stulken, Lead-Deadwood, 22.89; 6. Brendan Waln, Todd County, 32.17; 7. JD Carter, Stanley County, 23.33; 8. Emmanuel Harrison, Sioux Falls Christian, 23.85.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More, 50.26; 2. Mitchell Oostra, Sioux Falls Christian, 52.2; 3. John Ditter, Baltic, 52.35; 4. Tommy Nikkel, Vermillion, 52.47; 5. Nate Kropuenske, Beresford, 53.1; 6. Trinity Brady, Lead-Deadwood, 53.69; 7. Kirby Antonen, Hamlin, 53.81; 8. Tee Allen, Bennett County, 55.01.

800-Meter Run: 1. Nathaniel Youngblood, Custer, 2:02.52; 2. Jarek Glenn, St. Thomas More, 2:03.49; 3. Mitchell Oostra, Sioux Falls Christian, 2:04.42; 4. Levi Vanden Bos, Rapid City Christian, 2:04.91; 5. Braden Peters, West Central, 2:06.5; 6. Trinity Brady, Lead-Deadwood, 2:06.65; 7. Cole Kennedy, Dakota Valley, 2:06.86; 8. Jakob Dobney, Vermillion, 2:07.26.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Alec Atwood, Beresford, 4:29.86; 2. Camden Wulf, Lennox, 4:30.44; 3. Jarek Glenn, St. Thomas More, 4:32.77; 4. Nathaniel Youngblood, Custer, 4:34.92; 5. Justin Sorensen, Vermillion, 4:37.03; 6. Jace Oesterling, Custer, 4:37.84; 7. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 4:38.58; 8. TJ Gipson, Lennox, 4:38.66.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Alec Atwood, Beresford, 9:55.1; 2. Camden Wulf, Lennox, 9:55.34; 3. Jace Oesterling, Custer, 10:09.57; 4. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 10:19.03; 5. Cole Rausch, Tea Area, 10:20.65; 6. TJ Gipson, Lennox, 10:23.99; 7. Justin Sorenson, Vermillion, 10:24.67; 8. Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes, 10:25.7.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jonathan Doeden, Groton Area, 14.8; 2. Cade Poppen, Hamlin, 15.24; 3. Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 15.37; 4. Parker Moss, Dakota Valley, 15.53; 5. Emmanuel Harrison, Sioux Falls Christian, 15.81; 6. Noah Heesch, Bon Homme, 16.03; 7. Gunner Gunderson, Dakota Valley, 16.05.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 40.17; 2. Grant Huber, St. Thomas More, 40.49; 3. Parker Moss, Dakota Valley, 40.83; 4. Mitchell Walker, Sioux Falls Christian, 40.85; 5. Avery Welbig, Dell Rapids, 41.49; 6. Noah Heesch, Bon Homme, 41.65; 7. Chris Oostra, Sioux Falls Christian, 42.34; 8. Emmanuel Harrison, Sioux Falls Christian, 47.17.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Silas Hoffman, Isaiah Harrison, Eli Gillett, Parker Nelson), 44.03; 2. St. Thomas More, 44.54; 3. Tri-Valley, 44.59; 4. Milbank, 44.85; 5. Tea Area, 45.4; 6. Deuel, 45.67; 7. Bon Homme, 45.73; 8. Dakota Valley, 51.73.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. St. Thomas More (Corten Dobesh, Grant Huber, Matthew McGillick, Jacob Hyde), 1:31.38; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:32.14; 3. Dakota Valley, 1:33.56; 4. Sisseton, 1:34.88; 5. Bon Homme, 1:35.15; 6. Tri-Valley, 1:35.84; 7. Lead-Deadwood, 1:35.96; 8. Tea Area, 1:50.27.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Chris Oostra, Noah VanDonkersgoed, Tyler Prins, Mitchell Oostra), 3:30.36; 2. St. Thomas More, 3:31.89; 3. Dakota Valley, 3:33.2; 4. Beresford, 3:33.99; 5. Redfield/Doland, 3:34.19; 6. Custer, 3:35.48; 7. Bon Homme, 3:38.78; 8. Baltic, 3:42.82.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Vermillion (Justin Sorenson, Ben Finnegan, Jakob Dobney, Tommy Nikkel), 8:17.53; 2. West Central, 8:18.86; 3. Beresford, 8:21.51; 4. Lennox, 8:23.58; 5. St. Thomas More, 8:27.37; 6. Custer, 8:27.91; 7. Baltic, 8:29.98; 8. Sioux Falls Christian, 8:34.78.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. West Central (Broc Halderman, Clayton Hanisch, Reece Ullerich, Braden Peters), 3:44.82; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:47.86; 3. Lennox, 3:47.9; 4. Sisseton, 3:49.71; 5. Todd County, 3:50.1; 6. Baltic, 3:50.6; 7. Beresford, 3:55.26; 8. Canton, 4:15.02.

Shot Put: 1. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 54-1; 2. Drake Peed, Elk Point-Jefferson, 54-1; 3. Brock Anderson, Lennox, 51-0; 4. Titan VanderWaerdt, Lennox, 49-4.5; 5. Sam Sather, Aberdeen Roncalli, 48-9.5; 6. Brady Hawkins, Ethan/Parkston, 47-11.5; 7. Ryker Trevett, Milbank, 47-10; 8. Joe Joffer, Parker, 47-6.25.

Discus: 1. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 148-3; 2. Drake Peed, Elk Point-Jefferson, 145-7; 3. Brock Anderson, Lennox, 144-1; 4. Darin Hanson, Belle Fourche, 131-7; 5. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 130-11; 6. Cole Roe, Hamlin, 130-0; 7. Eddie Price, Dell Rapids, 129-0; 8. Johnny Ricke, Madison, 128-2.

High Jump: 1. Trevor Fiegen, Garretson, 6-4; 2. Jhett Prins, Webster Area, 6-4; 3. Brayden Pulscher, Dell Rapids, 6-2; 4. Tee Allen, Bennett County, 6-2; 5. Sam Chesterman, Dakota Valley, 6-2; 6. Scott Lovre, Deuel, 6-2; 7. (tie) Cade Poppen, Hamlin, 6-0, Derek Eidsness, West Central, 6-0, Joe Walnofer, Tea Area, 6-0.

Long Jump: 1. Jhett Prins, Webster Area, 21-7; 2. Brady Fritz, Winner, 21-2.5; 3. Braden Beach, Tea Area, 21-2.5; 4. Jordy Stulken, Lead-Deadwood, 21-2.25; 5. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank, 20-11.5; 6. Aiden Giffen, Belle Fourche, 20-3; 7. Jackson Tyndall, Belle Fourche, 20-2; 8. Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 19-10.5.

Triple Jump: 1. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank, 43-8.5; 2. Lane VanderWal, Sioux Valley, 42-7.5; 3. Riley Schmitz, Elk Point-Jefferson, 42-3; 4. Tyler Goehring, Elk Point-Jefferson, 41-1; 5. Jackson Tyndall, Belle Fourche, 40-11; 6. Austin Moen, Webster Area, 40-10; 7. Brady Hawkins, Ethan/Parkston, 40-9; 8. Kelby Olson, Belle Fourche, 40-4.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Jens Christiansen, St. Thomas More, 14-6; 2. Jaden Peters, Wagner, 14-3; 3. Dathon Elmore, Custer, 13-0; 4. Austin Bartunek, St. Thomas More, 13-0; 5. Ammon Hawkes, Madison, 12-6; 6. Sam Olson, Madison, 11-6; 7. (tie) Coby Reetz, Webster Area, 11-0, Owen Eitemiller, Wagner, 11-0.

Girls Division

Team Scores: St. Thomas More 76, Custer 66, Parker 55, West Central 46, Lennox 40, McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 40, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Hill City 37, Sioux Falls Christian 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 24, Winner 23, Hamlin 20, Wagner 16.33, Belle Fourche 16, Milbank 15.33, Aberdeen Roncalli 15, Chamberlain 15, Ethan/Parkston 14, Flandreau 13, Platte-Geddes 12, Madison 12, Red Cloud 10, Dell Rapids 8, Webster Area 7.83, Miller 7, Vermillion 6, Dakota Valley 5, Tea Area 4.5, Deuel 4, Sioux Valley 4, Redfield/Doland 4, Bennett County 3, Sisseton 3, Groton Area 3, McLaughlin 2, Rapid City Christian 1.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Karley Peters, Parker, 12.11; 2. Jacy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 12.42; 3. Meghan Walker, Sioux Falls Christian, 12.44; 4. Ashtyn Bertram, Flandreau, 12.63; 5. Ciara Benson, St. Thomas More, 12.69; 6. Lexi Even, Parker, 12.74; 7. Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli, 12.86; 8. Kaetlyn Engebretson, Platte-Geddes, 13.22.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Jacy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 25.37; 2. Karly Peters, Parker, 25.53; 3. Meghan Walker, Sioux Falls Christian, 25.97; 4. Lexi Even, Parker, 26.33; 5. Ciara Benson, St. Thomas More, 26.79; 6. Rylie Huff, Sisseton, 26.85; 7. Calli Davis, Elk Point-Jefferson, 26.86; 8. Ashtyn Bertram, Flandreau, 42.63.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Kaci Cooper, St. Thomas More, 57.5; 2. Haleigh Timmer, St. Thomas More, 58.35; 3. Meghan Walker, Sioux Falls Christian, 59.7; 4. Josey Wahlstrom, Custer, 1:00.66; 5. Calli Davis, Elk Point-Jefferson, 1:00.73; 6. Ally Holter, Platte-Geddes, 1:00.92; 7. Dacey Rihanek, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 1:01.68; 8. Rachel Brady, Vermillion, 1:02.43.

800-Meter Run: 1. Kaci Cooper, St. Thomas More, 2:22.33; 2. Haleigh Timmer, St. Thomas More, 2:22.76; 3. Mallory Delmont, Custer, 2:25.71; 4. Lizzie Tyler, Wagner, 2:27.47; 5. Anna Atwood, Beresford, 2:28.64; 6. Harley Fischer, Belle Fourche, 2:28.75; 7. Berkely Engelland, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2:29.39; 8. Laura Bogue, Beresford, 2:29.91.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Ali Bainbridge, Lennox, 5:10.54; 2. Mallory Delmont, Custer, 5:21.27; 3. Karlee Simmons, Hill City, 5:22.81; 4. Lizzie Tyler, Wagner, 5:23.11; 5. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 5:23.26; 6. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 5:23.93; 7. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 5:25.19; 8. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 5:25.34.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Ali Bainbridge, Lennox, 11:21.61; 2. Karlee Simmons, Hill City, 11:35.54; 3. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 11:47.24; 4. Janean Hanka, Hill City, 11:47.24; 5. Sierra Oesterling, Custer, 11:51.12; 6. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 11:54.18; 7. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 12:00.06; 8. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 12:12.55.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jacy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 14.81; 2. Averi Schmeichel, West Central, 14.82; 3. Savannah Risseeuw, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 15.48; 4. Skylar Sullivan, St. Thomas More, 15.98; 5. Raelin Jurgens, Parker, 15.99; 6. Caitlyn Pruis, Sioux Falls Christian, 16.07; 7. Kayde Fernholz, Miller, 16.11; 8. Echo Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 16.5.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jacy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 44.67; 2. Averi Schmeichel, West Central, 46.19; 3. Savannah Risseeuw, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 48.02; 4. Abby Brooks, Madison, 48.42; 5. Taylor Thue, Milbank, 48.57; 6. Mary Dyke, St. Thomas More, 48.7; 7. Chloe Grantham, Hamlin, 49.33; 8. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 49.8.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Parker (Raelin Jurgens, Lexi Even, Rayna Mohr, Karley Parker), 50.06; 2. West Central, 51.33; 3. St. Thomas More, 51.47; 4. Vermillion, 52.02; 5. Madison, 52.08; 6. Dell Rapids, 52.12; 7. Beresford, 52.13; 8. Belle Fourche, 52.41.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Parker (Lexi Even, Rayna Mohr, Ellie Travnicek, Karley Peters), 1:45.77; 2. St. Thomas More, 1:46.02; 3. West Central, 1:48.3; 4. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:48.78; 5. Beresford, 1:49.03; 6. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 1:49.6; 7. Flandreau, 1:49.9; 8. Hill City, 1:52.27.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. St. Thomas More (Mary Dyke, Skylar Sullivan, Haleigh Timmer, Kaci Cooper), 4:07.31; 2. Platte-Geddes, 4:12.76; 3. Beresford, 4:13.48; 4. Milbank, 4:15.02; 5. Redfield/Doland, 4:15.2; 6. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:15.71; 7. Lennox, 4:16.18; 8. West Central, 4:16.89.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Lennox (Alicia Ruud, Emily Plucker, Rianna Fillipi, Ali Bainbridge), 9:38.65; 2. Custer, 9:46.73; 3. Winner, 10:02.54; 4. Beresford, 10:05.4; 5. Hill City, 10:09.27; 6. Sioux Falls Christian, 10:14.67; 7. Flandreau, 10:15.33; 8. Rapid City Christian, 10:22.19.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Custer (Goldie Whitaker, Sydney Gaulke, Josey Wahlstrom, Mallory Delmont), 4:21.46; 2. Lennox, 4:22.19; 3. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:28.79; 4. Hill City, 4:29.97; 5. Chamberlain, 4:32.74; 6. Bennett County, 4:33.05; 7. Flandreau, 4:33.09; 8. West Central, 4:34.5.

Shot Put: 1. Kellyn Kortemeyer, Custer, 43-1.25; 2. Kenna Curry, Elk Point-Jefferson, 41-11.5; 3. Karly Gustafson, Ethan/Parkston, 39-2.75; 4. Katlyn Briggs, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 38-0.75; 5. Cheyanne Masterson, West Central, 37-10.5; 6. Aubrey Boden, Beresford, 37-6; 7. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 36-6.75; 8. Juliana Hodges, Madison, 36-6.

Discus: 1. Kenna Curry, Elk Point-Jefferson, 136-8; 2. Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin, 127-0; 3. Katlyn Briggs, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 121-6; 4. Cali Boden, Beresford, 120-6; 5. Kelsey Peterson, Aberdeen Roncalli, 120-6; 6. Mady Handel, Chamberlain, 119-0; 7. Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 111-4; 8. Ellie Thompson, Flandreau, 104-8.

High Jump: 1. Jessica Niles, Beresford, 5-3; 3. McKenna Proudy, Hamlin, 5-3; 3. (tie) Kayde Fernholz, Miller, 5-0, Jorja VanDenHul, Dakota Valley, 5-0, Lexi Unruh, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-0; 6. Aspen Braning, Belle Fourche, 5-0; 7. Kelsey Sachtjen, Winner, 4-10, Abby Hanson, Aberdeen Roncalli, 4-10.

Long Jump: 1. Aver Schmeichel, West Central, 17-2.25; 2. Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli, 16-11; 3. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 16-3; 4. Hannah Heiberger, Dell Rapids, 16-0.75; 5. Cierra Mohr, Parker, 15-8.5; 6. Kenzie McInerney, Groton Area, 15-8.25; 7. Morgan Anderson, Madison, 15-8; 8. Bella Jensen, Belle Fourche, 15-7.

Triple Jump: 1. Ellie Brozik, Winner, 36-2; 2. Bella Jensen, Belle Fourche, 35-5.5; 3. Echo Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 34-5; 4. Allison Ziebart, Ethan/Parkston, 34-2.5; 5. Kamryn Schwartz, Sioux Valley, 34-2; 6. Sydney Mouw, Tea Area, 34-1.5; 7. Jocelyn Krouse, McCook Central/Montrose, 33-2; 8. Cierra Mohr, Parker, 32-11.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Josey Wahlstrom, Custer, 9-6; 2. (tie) Annie Witte, Webster Area, 9-0, Greta Snaza, Milbank, 9-0, Britney Krcil, Wagner, 9-0; 5. Kenzie Hamann, Deuel, 9-0; 6. Mollie Miller, Ethan/Parkston, 8-6; 7. (tie) Abby Richie, Webster Area, 8-6, Allison Kint, Tea Area, 8-6.